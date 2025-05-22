Netflix Sirens episode 2 recap: Michaela sinks her talons into Devon

This post contains spoilers from Sirens episode 2 on Netflix from this point forward.

Following the jarring and shockingly violent ending of the first episode, in which Michaela's beloved bird Barnaby flies directly into her window multiple times before breaking the glass and dying, Sirens episode 2 begins with Devon taking that discovery seriously. She spotted Michaela holding the dead bird through a telescope and swims from the boat to Cliff House to break in and save Simone. Jose (Felix Solis) spots her comical attempts at being stealth on the security cameras.

Before she's apprehended (we'll get to that), Devon makes her way to Simone's bedroom — I'm sorry, suite — and demands that her sister leaves with her immediately. Devon's convinced that Simone's in a cult and can't see the truth for what it is. The sisters argue as Devon tries to pack a suitcase, and the argument spans from their current situation to their past, like Devon dropping out of college and moving home to work three jobs so Simone could attend Yale (apparently she did go to Yale).

Simone resents Devon for arriving and trying to peel her away from her "success," which is understandable, though the definition of success seems loose. She promises she's taking her medication and they continue to trade barbs. Out of nowhere, Michaela enters the room, spooking them both. Jose escorts Devon out of Simone's suite as Michaela gets into bed with Simone much to Devon's horror. Unfortunately for Devon, Jose hands her over to the cops. Another arrest!

Sirens. Kevin Bacon as Peter Kell in episode 102 of Sirens | Cr. Macall Polay/Netflix © 2025

Devon learns Michaela's killer secret

It's revealed that Devon's previous arrest from the beginning of episode 1 was for driving under the influence (not as sober as she said she was) and resisting arrest. But that's barely important, to be honest. Devon realizes that the police officer booking her not only knows Simone but loves her for getting Hamilton tickets. Freeing her sister will be harder than she thought when everyone seems to be under the spell of this cult. Except for one person...

In her holding cell with a fellow arrestee Lily-Rose (Cat Cohen), Devon discovers that there's a theory about Michaela potentially killing Jocelyn, her husband Peter's (Kevin Bacon) first wife. She hasn't been seen in years, and Peter's kids rarely come around. Unfortunately, Devon can believe that Michaela would push her husband's first wife off of a cliff. But Michaela and Peter seem like the picture-perfect couple. He brings her back her favorite chocolates from Japan, but she seems to have some reservations about not only the chocolate but her husband.

While in jail, Devon concocts a plan to blend in at the cult in order to break Simone out from the inside. Michaela, a former lawyer, visits her in jail to talk about her two DUIs and potential for jail time. She's also under the impression that their mother was killed by a drunk driver. Instead of being pushed home by Michaela, Devon strikes up a deal to remain her guest. For Michaela to help her better herself. Michaela agrees, and Devon's plan goes into motion. But she wasn't expecting to have a dreadful pastel-colored outfit waiting for her in the guest house.

And Michaela learns Simone's dirty little secret

Once again, now donning the proper attire, Devon falls down the rabbit hole into a truly bizarre wonderland, except she's immune to its addictive effects (at least for now). When she pulls Simone aside to try and tell her about the Michaela murder theory, she decides not to pull that string yet and hit her sister with false acceptance of her new life. Devon then tries to bring her "story" to a photographer for a major magazine, but he passes on the exposé.

Simone joins Michaela to a private meeting with Jose and Peter, and she spots security camera footage of her on the television. The panic's written all over her face before she steps out so they can speak privately. Jose presents the footage, in which Simone turns off the security camera and sneaks down to the beach, only she didn't know about the camera Jose has on site that captures a different angle. Before long, they piece together that she's having an affair with Ethan.

From outside the door, Simone overhears that she's been made and sneaks away into the kitchen to panic and cry by herself. Devon pads around trying to find her sister, even sharing a joint with Peter and trying to get information about him about his family. She goes into Simone's room and finds her many unused bottles of Klonopin. She gets her phone back from Morgan (not Jordan) and quickly calls Raymond before spying on Barnaby's truly peculiar funeral ceremony. What's going on there?

The episode ends with Michaela bringing Ethan to the cliff to "talk," and Devon curling up with Simone as she breaks down. Michaela wouldn't take Ethan to the cliff to push him off, would she? Sirens seems to have inserted that lore about Michaela's possible murder to instill some suspense in viewers, but we'll have to see if Michaela takes her next victim (allegedly). Surely, this isn't the end of Simone's fairy tale existence in Michaela's cult, even with those talons digging in deeper.

