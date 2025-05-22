Netflix Sirens episode 4 recap: A deadly cliffhanger ahead of the series finale

This post contains spoilers from Sirens episode 4 on Netflix from this point forward.

Following the seriously shocking ending episode 3, which involved Ethan proposing to Simone and reuniting her with her estranged father after 10 years, you'd think Sirens episode 4 would pick up where we left off. Instead, the episode opens with a flashback to Simone's job interview with Michaela. During their conversation, they learn that they have a lot in common. Because of their immediate connection, Michaela gives Simone the job right away.

It's a stark difference to where Simone is now, with a marriage proposal and facing her father. Ethan continues to explain himself and the situation, none of it sounding any better or convincing, but he's interrupted by Michaela arriving. Bruce believes he recognizes Michaela, which confuses everyone, until they realize he thinks she's his late wife, Devon and Simone's mother. He says something inappropriate, but Michaela handles him graciously and kindly.

Simone can't take the situation seriously and runs out of the house. Ethan, Michaela, and Devon have a brief disagreement about who will go after her, but Michaela wins out in the end. Peter talks to Simone first when she returns home and catches him in the kitchen cooking his chowder. Before Ethan brings everyone over for dinner, Michaela talks to Simone and gives her a job promotion running her foundation in New York City with a raise and an apartment. Well, that's a no on marriage.

Michaela learns the truth about Peter

The dinner, which includes some the staff members as well, is plenty awkward, but gets more awkward when Peter invites Bruce and Raymond to the gala. Michaela disguises her annoyance, but it's there. Ethan goes up stairs to have a long talk with Simone, in which she tells him about 100 ways that she's dumping him. Meanwhile, Michaela sneaks away into the kitchen and finds Peter's phone, calling a New York number she doesn't recognize. On the other end, a man answers, "Hi, Dad!"

After dumping Ethan, Simone next has a long conversation with Devon, but it's not about the proposal or the future or her new job. They're rehashing their relationship and upbringing and all of the differences that arise because of those things. Simone doesn't want to speak or deal with their dad, and that brings up resentment in Devon. She wants Simone to feel some kind of responsibility to their dad like she does, but Simone calls her out on also wanting to take care of her.

While Bruce shares a drink with Peter, Devon rushes out of the house on a rampage after Simone simultaneously pisses her off and breaks her heart. Even though she tells Raymond, Morgan, and the gardener not to follow her, they do. Devon tears into Raymond, basically wishing him dead. Back at the house, Bruce goes into a panic after smoking weed. Shockingly, Simone tries to help, but Bruce claims that she's dead and yells at her not to touch him. In her defense, she tried!

Michaela sends Simone to find Devon and completely handles the situation. She dances with Bruce and very generously entertains him in order to calm him down. This is the nice side of Michaela that's not often on display. Their conversation, which volleys between both of their pasts, tires Bruce out until he falls asleep on the couch. Peter finally takes the moment to share the truth about visiting his kids with Michaela and the couple clears the air. For now.

Simone doesn't find Devon, rather a wasted Ethan, who continues to edge closer and closer to the edge of the bluff. She isn't able to talk him away from the edge and watches as he yells, "You did this to me!" She runs after him, but before long, the scene cuts all that's heard is Ethan's screams as he falls. From the beach, Devon hears the screams from the cliff. Simone rushes to tell Peter and Michaela, but the photographer has a bigger surprise for Michaela: A photo of Peter and Simone kissing.

Watch Sirens only on Netflix.