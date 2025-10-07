Netflix is about to turn a classic childhood game into a reality series

With so many TV shows based on board games, it’s not that surprising to hear that Clue is now getting a version. What is a little surprising is that Netflix is the one greenlighting the series. After all, The CW has been the one to bring Scrabble and Trivial Pursuit in recent years!

Out of all the board games out there, Clue remains one of the most popular. It’s had a few updates over the years, getting rid of a few characters and adding others in, but the heart of the game has remained the same. Players get to guess who did the murder, how they murdered the person, and where the murder took place.

Players will find themselves part of the game of Clue

In the new Netflix series, Clue, players will get to take part in a game to collect clues and win real cash. However, it’s not a case of win one game and you win. There are a series of games allowing people to collect clues and add to the prize pot.

Someone who makes a wrong guess could be eliminated, though, but it’s not all that clear from the press release exactly how it’s going to work. It’s all about working the clues and deducing the truth, while being surrounded by live versions of Miss Scarlett, Colonel Mustard, Mrs. White, and Professor Plum—and maybe a few others.

Netflix confirms that the three usual items are needed to win the game: Who, Where, and With What.

In this photo illustration, a Netflix logo seen displayed on... | SOPA Images/GettyImages

Now is a great time to watch the Clue movie

Of course, with the news of the game show coming, now is the perfect time to revisit the Clue movie from 1985. Tim Curry plays Wadsworth, the butler at the house everyone turns up at. When there’s a murder, everyone becomes a suspect, and it’s up to us to work it out as we see how Miss Scarlet, Mrs. White, Colonel Mustard, and more tackle the murder mystery.

One of the great things about this movie is that there are different endings. When going to theaters, viewers ended up coming out with a different ending to their friends in subsequent screenings, and it was never clear which one would happen. On the home video release, though, all three possible endings are available to watch.

You can stream the movie on Prime Video and Paramount+.

There is currently no word on when the Clue game show will come to Netflix, but it’s one we’re keeping an eye on.