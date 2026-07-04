Netflix unexpectedly saves controversial true crime drama from Paramount+

Once again, Netflix has represented its long-standing reputation as the savior of canceled, forgotten, or shelved television shows. Whether it's giving throwback favorites a second chance at success or literally saving shows that have been canceled and need a new home, Netflix generously picked up so many shows and gave them a new life. Another one has entered the ranks.

Netflix has stepped in to give the upcoming true crime drama series The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey a new home after the show had been quietly dropped by Paramount+ late last year. The series from Richard LaGravenese, Harrison Query, and Tommy Wallach stars Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen as Patsy and John Ramsey in the scripted retelling of the JonBenét tragedy.

JonBenét Ramsey series coming to Netflix in winter 2026

The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey had previously been set up at Paramount+ and was intended to be released on the streamer later this year, but updates had all but ceased to be shared once 2026 had gotten underway. As explained by Deadline, Paramount+ opted not to release the completed series after a screening, and reverted the rights back to production company 101 Studios.

Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen will star as Patsy and John Ramsey in THE MURDER OF JONBENÉT RAMSEY.



The new limited series is coming to Netflix this winter from showrunner Richard LaGravenese (Behind the Candelabra). pic.twitter.com/Bwr5dkKU8E — Netflix (@netflix) July 1, 2026

The true crime miniseries ended up getting caught in the crosshairs of Paramount's merger with Skydance as well as the ongoing challenges presented by the company's acquisition of Warner Bros. But after watching a cut of the series last summer, Paramount decided to part ways for undisclosed reasons, though Deadline suggests a potential fear of legal ramifications.

Paramount had previously been sued by Burke Ramsey for $750 million after the company aired a documentary, and John Ramsey already spoke out against the upcoming series and suggested legal action could be on the table if the miniseries presented Burke as a suspected in his sister's murder. Because of Paramount's history, the company seemed to be at a greater legal risk.

Of course, those are the alleged reasons that Paramount+ ultimately decided against releasing The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey. After Paramount exited the show, 101 Studios shopped the series around, and because the company joined forces with NBCUniversal, Peacock could have been a natural fit. But Netflix ended up taking the reins on the release and distribution.

Upon the announcement that Netflix acquired the series, the streamer hasn't shared any photos or footage or even confirmed how many episodes there will be (though there are expected to be eight). But Netflix revealed that the series will be released in winter 2026, which points directly toward December, which will mark 30 years since JonBenét's murder on Christmas Day 1996.

Netflix shared the official synopsis for the limited series: "The series centers on one of the most infamous unsolved murder cases in American history, and the devastating personal and public reckoning that followed the death of JonBenet Ramsey on Christmas night in 1996."

In addition to McCarthy and Owen leading the cast, the series also stars Emily Mitchell (as JonBenét Ramsey), Garrett Hedlund, Allison Pill, Shea Whigham, Owen Teague, Clifton Collins Jr., Angus Caldwell (as Burke Ramsey), and Jamie Ray Newman. Other recurring and guest stars include Rory Cochrane, Chris Bauer, Will Patton, and Margo Martindale.

If there's one streamer that can take on a controversial scripted true crime series, it's definitely Netflix given its stature in the true crime space. Between documentaries and documentary series, including Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey, and scripted content like Ryan Murphy's Monster anthology series, it's a streaming service equipped for sharing difficult-to-watch stories.