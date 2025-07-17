Netflix Untamed episode 2 recap: Meeting Shane and revealing Jane Doe's name

This post contains spoilers from Untamed episode 2 from this point forward.

While the first episode of Untamed left us with no real revelations about Jane Doe, the premiere did reveal that Turner and Jill's son Caleb died many years in the past. The second episode jumps off from the somber and slightly chilling ending of episode 1 by taking us along for what seems like Jane Doe's final moments in the woods before her death. She drops bottles of pills and hides her backpack in a cooler before the gunshot is fired.

Following that flashback, Turner's back in the woods investigating on foot and he finds the rogue pill bottles. There don't seem to be labels, but it's a start. Souter checks in with Naya, who explains Turner's connection with the bracelet and Camp Wildwood, but Souter reveals to her that there are a box of leftover bracelets in a closet. Anyone could have gotten ahold of the bracelets, even today. Seemingly, Turner didn't realize that.

Turner visits the park's bait shop employee named Teddy. He steals drugs from the young man's car and uses it as leverage to ask him about the bottle of pills he found. Teddy's clearly connected to a drug ring that could be involved in Jane Doe's death. The bottle has a gold X on the cap, and Teddy promises to ask around for Turner. He also shows Teddy a photo of Jane Doe (and her tattoo), but he doesn't know who she is. Turner keeps his drugs until he gets info.

Untamed. Eric Bana as Kyle Turner in episode 102 of Untamed | Cr. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix © 2025

Turner visits Abuelo's village and Shane Maguire

Turner apparently had something romantic going on with the hotel manager Lana (Alexandra Castillo), but he doesn't currently have time for romance. He compares the native carvings he found in the hunting shack with those around the elevator at the hotel. Souter needs the investigation to be figured out quickly, but Turner's taking his time. He also brings up a new park agent opportunity in Glacier to Turner. He's unimpressed. Is Souter trying to get rid of him?

Jill's worried about Turner because of his late night call, which she mentioned to Souter. Turner doesn't appreciate that. When Turner returns home, he's greeted by Esther Avalos (Nicola Correia-Damude), the investigator for the firm representing the family of Sean Sanderson, the man who went missing in the park almost six years ago. She's working on the wrongful death suit and asks him some questions, including if he was in the proper condition to investigate.

Once he's inside his cabin and Avalos leaves, he slides down his door to the ground as he remembers searching the woods for Caleb and finding him dead. Naya knocks on his door and snaps him out of his memory. The toxicology report returned clean on Jane Doe. They head back out on horseback to question a squatter village on the property. Glory (Marilyn Norry) speaks for the group. Turner asks for Abuelo and asks about the gold X pills.

They also ask the group about Jane Doe. Glory tells Turner that a ranger stopped by the night before. A young girl seems to recognize the photo of Jane Doe on Naya's phone, but the group pressures her not to speak. They form a circle around Naya, and even though Naya wants to press on, Turner pulls her out and they leave. Turner and Naya separate, which gives Turner time to pay a visit to Shane Maguire (Wilson Bethel), a long wolf ranger.

Untamed. Wilson Bethel as Shane Maguire in episode 102 of Untamed | Cr. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix © 2025

Naya discovers Jane Doe's real name

He's the wildlife control ranger, who we first meet as he's hunting deer. Turner drops by Shane's camp and doesn't waste a second to ask him why he was hanging around Abuelo's village. Shane claims he just had some questions for Abuelo, but Turner seems to think he might have been buying drugs. Turner also asks about Jane Doe. They swap guns, under the guise of Turner being curious about the weight, but he shoots off in the distance. He takes the bullet as a sample.

Let's just say Turner and Shane aren't friends. When Naya picks up Gael, she's worried when his father tried to contact her through the woman watching him. In the car, she shoots off a text message with Michael and warns him not to "f-ck" with them. Sticking to his word, Teddy stops by a tattoo parlor to tell the artist that his stash was stolen, which now seems to have him on the hook in a bad way. He asks about the gold X on Jane Doe, too.

That seems to catch the attention of another guy in the tattoo shop. The artist kicks Teddy out and sends him a message. It's another warning. He tells Teddy to lay off on the gold tattoos because there's "nothing good there." Turner drops by the police department to ask for the pair of bullets to be tested to see if they came from the same gun. After Teddy exits a dispensary, a masked figure in the backset of his car grabs him from behind and suffocates him.

Captain Souter's anniversary party brings everyone together, including Turner and Jill. There's some tension between Turner and Jill's new husband. Milch informs Naya that Turner's son died while he was hiking in the national park with a children's group. Caleb drifted off, and he was kidnapped and later found dead. They never found out who did it. In the park, a group of friends jump into the water and discover Teddy's dead body. In better news, Naya identifies Jane Doe: Lucy Cook.

Watch Untamed only on Netflix.

More recaps from Show Snob: