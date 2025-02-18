New episodes of Yellowstone are coming to Peacock this spring

If you’ve found yourself missing Yellowstone following its series finale last December and wanting to do a proper full-series binge, you’re in luck!

Three months after Paramount Network’s hit drama aired its final six episodes, Peacock has announced it will be finally adding the last episodes of season 5 to its streaming collection. Beginning on March 16, Yellowstone fans will be able to enjoy the second part of season 5 with the last six episodes set to arrive at last on Peacock.

With the arrival of season 5 part 2, Yellowstone fans will finally be able to rewatch all five seasons of the show in their entirety via Peacock for the first time. It’s also a great time for new viewers to check out the series now that they can watch the show without worrying about when the final episodes might be available to stream.

Following its December 15 finale, the future of Yellowstone remains very much up on the air as there has been a lot of discussion about the show continuing via a spinoff. This proposed spinoff would feature the returns of several key characters from the flagship series with the plan being for Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser to return to lead the series, reprising their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler.

Conversations began to heat up in December ahead of the series finale as news broke that the pair had inked deals to return to their roles in a potential spinoff. Interestingly, no updates have come out since the initial report broke and Paramount Network never formally commented about the rumored plans for the show to continue via a spinoff.

Should a spinoff be ordered, it’s unclear when it might arrive or who could be joining Reilly and Hauser as part of the cast. However, we’re certain no matter who returns fans will quickly get on board a spinoff of any kind featuring Beth and Rip at the center. The pair became fan-favorites across Yellowstone’s five-season run and fans are eager to see more of the characters.

Now that the final episodes will be coming to Peacock in March, we imagine even more viewers might give Yellowstone a watch for the first time and will quickly join the fandom in vocally supporting the idea of a spinoff. However, even if that spinoff doesn’t pan out, Yellowstone is definitely worth the watch and works as a perfect binge-watch as it has just enough episodes to keep you busy for months – or at least a few weeks depending on how fast you work through the episodes!