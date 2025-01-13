Anticipated new Netflix show pulled from January schedule and delayed until March

There are some truly amazing shows coming to Netflix this January, including a handful of Netflix Originals that are sure to give fans plenty of amazing new options to choose from.

Among the shows slated to release on Netflix this month are new seasons of The Night Agent, The Recruit, and XO, Kitty as well as debut seasons of unscripted offerings including W.A.G.s to Riches. The month was also set to bring about the debut of the new unscripted series With Love, Meghan, a new original series starring the Duchess of Sussex Meaghan Markle as she shared tips and tricks on everything from cooking to gardening while joined by some of her incredible friends.

The series was slated to drop on Netflix on Jan. 15; however, in the wake of the wildfires that have swept across Southern California resulting in the loss of life and countless homes, the decision has been made to pull the show from the release schedule for January 2025.

With Love, Meghan release date shifted to March

At the request of the Duchess of Sussex, Netflix has made the decision to delay the release of the eight-episode series which has been described as a heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California from Jan. 15 to March 4, 2025.

“I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” Markle said in a statement announcing the show’s delayed release.

With Love, Meghan becomes the first major series to have its release date impacted by the Southern California wildfires but it’s not the only show impacted by the fires. Many shows have paused production amid the wildfires which have impacted millions, and it’s quite possible additional shows could be impacted as well.

It’s not surprising that Markle would request Netflix delay the premiere of her new series as the Duchess of Sussex has many friends impacted by the fires and has been doing all she can to help those affected by the wildfires. Not only has the Duchess of Sussex reportedly opened up her home in Montecito, California, which is located north of the Palisades area, to friends forced to evacuate, but Markle and her husband, Harry, have also been helping those impacted through donations of clothes, children’s items, and other essential items.

The one thing that is interesting about the release date change is that the show will go from being released on a Wednesday to being released on a Tuesday. Though we imagine that the show will be a hit regardless of what day of the week it releases as fans are eager to see Markle return to the small screen in the new unscripted series.

Don't miss the premiere of With Love, Meghan on Tuesday, March 4 only on Netflix!