Nine Perfect Strangers season 2, episode 4 recap: Emotional breakdowns threaten all

After starting the “treatments” in the previous episode, Nine Perfect Strangers season 2, episode 4 continues the emotional breakdowns and development for each of the characters. A lot of the focus for this episode is on Tina, but we also get more insight into Brian, Imogen, and Peter.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for Nine Perfect Strangers season 2, episode 4.

While all this goes on, Masha continues to blur between the lines of memories and fantasy. She struggles with the past, and it’s clear that she’s obsessing over David. However, there is still a glaring question about how David is connected to Masha and Tatiana.

NINE PERFECT STRANGERS - “First Look” - Nine new strangers connected in ways they could never imagine are invited by mysterious guru, Masha Dmitrichenko (Nicole Kidman), to join a transformational wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps. Over the course of a week, she takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself. (Disney/Reiner Bajo) MAISIE RICHARDSON-SELLERS, KING PRINCESS, DOLLY DELEON,

Tina and Wolfe face the demons of their pasts in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2, episode 4

The episode opens with Tina in a nightmare. She is giving a piano performance, but it turns bloody as the lid to the piano starts smashing her fingers. As she wakes up, she and Wolfie continue to struggle with their relationship. Brian tries to point out to Wolfe that constantly hovering while Tina has asked for space is going to cause problems, but Wolfie isn’t interested in hearing the truth.

The two end up thinking back to how they met and fell in love. There’s so much hope and love between them, as Tina struggles with the potential that she is supposed to be, and Wolfe talks about how she wanted to play the violin professionally but money was pulled from her during schooling for someone else.

Later in the episode, the two take part in another “experiment.” Earlier in the episode, Tina and Wolfe watched as musical instruments were brought to the house, and it’s clear what it means. Masha wants to force Tina to play in front of everyone, and that’s what this latest “experiment” is all about. However, Tina refuses to do it, and she rushes out of the room, finally getting a chance to tell Wolfe that she never wanted this life.

However, Tina also admits that she fears that if she doesn’t play the piano, then Wolfe won’t love her anymore. Wolfe even basically admits this, making it clear that she fell in love with the piano player. It’s a hurtful statement, and I question if there is anything coming back from that in Nine Perfect Strangers.

NINE PERFECT STRANGERS - “First Look” - Nine new strangers connected in ways they could never imagine are invited by mysterious guru, Masha Dmitrichenko (Nicole Kidman), to join a transformational wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps. Over the course of a week, she takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself. (Disney/Reiner Bajo) MURRAY BARTLETT, LUCAS ENGLANDER, DOLLY DE LEON, NICOLE

Martin tries to gain control of the experiment in Nine Perfect Strangers

This season has been great to see Martin’s character grow already. In the previous episode, he ended up running an experiment alone, and now we learn that Masha tricked him into doing this. He’s angry that Masha did this, but she just brushes him off. It’s clear that she is only focused on one thing with the entire week, and that’s David.

Martin does manage to help the group during the latest experiment, though. As Tina rushes out, the rest of the group isn’t sure what to do. Martin decides that it’s time for the “free expression” part of the experiment, putting on music for everyone to dance to in their drug-fuelled states. Of course, with the way that they are, none of them really notice that this wasn’t the way things were supposed to be.

NINE PERFECT STRANGERS - “Jessie” - After a rocky first night, the guests go on a foraging mission around the retreat, but one member of the Zauberwald team has concerns about Masha’s specially invited latecomer. (Disney/Reiner Bajo) ANNIE MURPHY

Imogen attempts to connect with her mom

Peter starts the episode by telling Imogen that he would like to spend more time with his dad while he’s in the experiment. In fact, he wants to spend the rest of the time just getting to reconnect with his dad, which makes Imogen angry and upset. That’s likely a projection, though, as it’s clear that Imogen would like a good relationship with her mom.

Victoria avoids spending any time with her daughter throughout this experiment, going as far as making it uncomfortable for Imogen to spend time with her. However, that changes at the evening experiment, with Imogen finally asking Victoria why she’s avoiding her. Of course, Victoria deflects at first but then offers to kick her boytoy out of the room for the night so the two of them can have a girl’s night.

While Victoria did mean it, she didn’t account for the drugs and alcohol knocking her out. Imogen is left disappointed, but it’s clear that this is exactly what she expected.

The ending takes us for a twist, as we learn just how David is connected to Masha and Tatiana. Masha is in her room, talking to her late daughter, at the end of Nine Perfect Strangers, when she says that Tatiana will get to meet her father.

As we reach the halfway point, it looks like there’s little hope for relationships in Nine Perfect Strangers. It’s also clear that Masha still continues to have a personal agenda, but this time, it could go terribly wrong for her and everyone else involved.

Nine Perfect Strangers airs on Wednesdays on Hulu.