No Good Deed ending, explained: What really happened in the house?
By Reed Gaudens
WARNING: Major spoilers ahead from the No Good Deed season finale!
Netflix's dark comedy series No Good Deed premiered on Dec. 12 and creator Liz Feldman's first new series after the Emmy-nominated Dead to Me brings the same mix of tragedy, mystery, and humor that made her previous series so special.
Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano lead a star-studded ensemble cast as Lydia and Paul Morgan, an empty-nested married couple attempting to sell their Los Angeles home. As three different families show interest in buying their coveted house, the hidden secrets of the Morgans' past slowly begin to creep out. Everyone wants to know the truth, but no one wants to be unburdened by it more than Lydia and Paul.
No Good Deed does an excellent job of trickling out the shocking event from the past that transpired in their home, why they're keeping it a secret, and what prompted them to sell the house. The event? The death of their teenage son Jacob. By the end of the season, we discover who actually killed Jacob, and we never saw the truth coming.
Here's your last spoiler warning!
Who killed Jacob in No Good Deed?
For much of the season, No Good Deed leads us to believe that either Lydia, Paul, or Paul's brother Mikey (Denis Leary) are responsible for Jacob's murder. As the story goes, there was a break-in at the Morgan home and Jacob got caught in the crosshairs, ending up shot and killed by the intruder. Obviously, this isn't the full truth of what actually happened.
In reality, Jacob was the "intruder," but the break-in at the Morgans' was staged after he was murdered. Jacob had been acting out and stealing items from various job sites and homes. He was also hooking up with Margo (Linda Cardellini), a surprising revelation to all. When he swipes some jewelry from Margo, threatens to spill about their affair, and runs off, she chases after him across the street with her gun.
As Jacob enters his home by force, Margo shoots him. Through the kitchen window, she also sees Lydia and Paul's daughter Emily standing in shock. Before she can be seen, Margo quickly races home under the cover of night. Because Jacob was wearing a dark hoodie and a mask, Emily believed him to be a burglar and shot him as well with the family's gun.
However, she doesn't know the person she shot was her brother. When Lydia and Paul realize what has happened, believing that Emily killed her brother by accident, Paul calls Mikey to help stage the break-in and hide the murder weapon. The autopsy is sealed. They wanted to protect their only living child, burdening themselves with the truth and the trauma and fracturing their relationship with Emily.
The key in unraveling the real truth about Jacob's death comes thanks to Leslie (Abbi Jacobson), a lawyer and potential buyer of the house who knows something isn't right. She's persistent in finding out what happened in the home and to the Morgans' son. When she gets the autopsy unsealed, they discover the bullet that killed Jacob wasn't the one fired by Emily, rather the one by Margo. For three years, the Morgan family punished themselves for a tragedy they had no part in.
Who buys Lydia and Paul's house?
Over the course of the eight-episode season, there's a real push and pull between the three families and the Morgans' over the house. Expectant parents Dennis (O-T Fagbenle) and Carla (Teyonah Parris), married couple Leslie and Sarah (Poppy Liu), and Margo and her ex-soap star husband JD (Owen Wilson) are all vying for the home for different reasons.
One minute the house is on the market, the next it's off. There are offers from the buyers and then options to go in a different direction. It's a true rollercoaster of a real estate situation. Some of the couples are more cutthroat than others in getting what they want, but in the end, only one couple manages to come out ahead and land their dream home: Leslie and Sarah.
Obviously, Sarah ended up delivering Dennis and Carla's baby and managed to slip in the tea about the house to dissuade them from following through with their pursuit. Leslie, too, wanted to uncover the truth about Jacob to get close to Lydia (though she maintains she wanted to be a good person, and both can be true). Everyone else receives a happy ending, too.
Like the secret from her past, JD and Margo's house burns down with her inside, which permanently disfigures half her face. With the money from Carla's father (unbeknownst to her), Dennis and Carla buy the land from JD and Margo's house to build their dream home. Leslie and Sarah prepare for the birth of their son in the Morgans' (now saged) old house. Finally, Margo, a.k.a. Luann, gets caught by Mikey's cop son while JD lands a major new acting role.
As for the Morgans, their story concludes at a performance where Emily sings a song written by Jacob as she plays the guitar and Lydia plays the piano. (Oh, and she got her piano back, too!) Paul watches on with pride as he notices the lamp on his table begin to flicker. Lydia wasn't wrong; Jacob's still with them. Paul smiles and says "hi" as the series comes to a bittersweet ending.