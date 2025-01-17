There's no new episode of Dexter: Original Sin this week (episode 7 release date)

One episode of Dexter: Original Sin has been released per week on both Paramount+ with Showtime and Showtime since the day of its premiere. However, the tables have turned on Jan. 17 for what should have been the release of episode 7 this week.

To sustain viewers’ excitement and Dexter’s joy of killing, Dexter: Original Sin has some other plans. Unfortunately, episode 7 of the show, named “The Big Bad Body Problem” is not airing this Friday on Paramount+ with Showtime or this Sunday on Showtime.

Dexter: Original Sin episode 7 release date and teaser

This episode and the rest of the show will resume its regular schedule beginning next week. Episode 7 will premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime on Friday, Jan. 24 at 12 a.m. ET and air on Showtime on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 10 p.m ET.

Before the hiatus, Showtime made the right move with the release of a teaser trailer for its upcoming seventh episode. Have a look:

The teaser shows Dexter’s investigation of the crime scene where Tony Ferrer’s amputated arm is discovered. Harry castigated Dexter for having arrived at the scene with Reed’s body in his truck’s back.

The teaser explores the discussions of Miami Metro on who killed Jimmy Powell while Deb is in trouble with Gio, her new boyfriend. Moreover, a hostage child in the dark warehouse is another mystery that needs unwrapping.

There is a solid reason for no new episode of Dexter: Original Sin releasing this week. It was pre-planned. Yes, the prequel series has already reached its mid-season, and the hiatus this week was scheduled beforehand.

The episode count of Original Sin is already halfway done. The series went on to reveal each of the first six episodes week-by-week. However, that does not stand true for episodes 2 and 3 as they debuted contemporaneously on Dec. 20, 2024.

After the hiatus, the remaining episodes will continue as per the schedule, with week-by-week releases. Now there are only four more episodes to go until the season finale!

Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Original Sin episode 6, season 1 | Image credits: Showtime

There's not much time left until the season’s biggest mysteries are solved and the knots are untangled, which would help answer all of our lingering questions.

Alert alert! Do not go gloomy since Showtime has planned something else for you instead. During Dexter: Original Sin's usual timeslot on Jan. 17, you will be able to watch The Agency season 1 episode 9 again straight after its 9 p.m. ET debut.

Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 7 will release on Jan. 24 on Showtime.