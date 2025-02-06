No, there won't be Harlem season 4 on Prime Video (here's why)

After premiering on Prime Video back in January, Harlem season 3 has finally reached its conclusion. The last two episodes of the third installment are now streaming on Prime Video, and fans are eager to see how the six-episode season wraps up.

However, some fans were eagerly counting down the minutes for the final episodes to drop, staying up late and repeatedly refreshing Prime Video. The moment they were released, they wasted no time watching both episodes back-to-back. Now that they've finished, the big question on their minds is whether Harlem will return for a fourth season with a new batch of episodes.

Sadly, there’s disappointing news for fans. Harlem season 4 will not be happening as the beloved comedy series was announced last month to be ending with its third season. On Jan. 8, the official trailer for Harlem season 3 was released. At this time, it was also confirmed that this would be the show's final chapter. While Prime Video hasn't provided a reason for why it decided not to go forward with a fourth season, it seems that the decision to end the show after season 3 was made by its creator, Tracy Oliver, rather than being a result of cancellation by the streaming platform.

In a statement to Variety, Oliver had this to say about Harlem's ending.

"I’m beyond grateful to the whole team at Amazon for giving me the chance of a lifetime to tell these four Black women’s stories and shoot it in the city I love: Harlem. It’s been an incredible journey, and I’m honored to see the impact it’s made in the culture, as well as the impact it’s had on all of us who’ve been blessed to work on it. A huge thank you to everyone who’s watched the show. I’m excited to finally share our best season yet.”

Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios, also had something to say about Harlem coming to an end.

"As we prepare to say goodbye to this incredible series, we’re both grateful for the journey Tracy has taken us on and excited for our global customers to experience a final season that truly honors these characters. This chapter may be coming to a close, but the series will continue to resonate for years to come.”

Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, and Jerrie Johnson in Harlem season 3 | Courtesy of Prime

Harlem season 3 saw the return of the core four best friends, Camille, Quinn, Angie, and Tye. Viewers watched as they continued to navigate the ups and downs of their personal and professional lives while living in Harlem. Meagan Good reprised her role as Camille, Grace Byers as Quinn, Shoniqua Shandai as Angie, and Jerrie Johnson as Tye. Tyler Lepley, who has played the role of Ian since the first season, also returned. Kofi Siriboe, Logan Browning, Robin Givens, and Gail Bean were new additions to the cast this season.

While it's disappointing that Harlem won't be returning for another season, there are plenty of similar shows worth watching. We recommend checking out Insecure, Run The World, Survival of the Thickest and She's Gotta Have It. These shows will help fill the void left by Harlem’s conclusion.