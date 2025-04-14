Nobody Wants This creator seems to hint at season 3 plans in new interview

We already know Netflix’s hit comedy Nobody Wants This is coming back for a second season, but it seems the show’s creator is already looking ahead to season 3!

Speaking with PEOPLE at the 2025 Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala in New York City on April 7, Nobody Wants This creator Erin Foster seemed to hint that a third season is already in the works when discussing a possible cameo on the show.

"I always thought that it'd be fun to do that, but I never created a character that I thought was the perfect character,” Foster told PEOPLE when asked about making a cameo in the hit Netflix series. “Maybe season 3, Morgan [Justine Lupe] and Joanne [Kristen Bell] go on sabbatical and then it's us," she added, referring to her sister, Sara Foster, who serves as an executive producer on the show.

While we love the cameo idea, what stands out about Foster’s idea is how she mentioned the moment coming in season 3 rather than the show’s already-announced second season. This seems to suggest that perhaps there are already plans for the show to continue beyond its upcoming second season, which wouldn’t at all be a surprise.

Nobody Wants This was a breakout hit for Netflix. Not only did the show win over audiences, but the show also won over critics and quickly earned a seat at the table of the latest awards season. Season 1 secured multiple Golden Globe nominations and landed Brody a win for Best Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards. It’s expected that the show will likely snag more than a few nominations at the Emmys, with Brody and Bell likely to pick up nominations in the acting races.

Season 2 is already in production and is expected to be released sometime this year, so it only makes sense that the creative team behind the show is already looking to the future with plans beyond season 2. The fact that the show’s creator is already discussing a third season is definitely a promising sign, even if just in the context of making a cameo on the show, is a promising indicator that the creative team is working to map out the show’s future beyond season 2.

After the show’s amazing first season, we’ll happily take as many seasons of Nobody Wants This as possible and can’t wait to see what Foster and the creative team have up their sleeves!