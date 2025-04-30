North of North season 2 scores the thrilling renewal news it deserves from Netflix

Don't put your winter coats in the back of your closet just yet because we're heading back into the cold of Ice Cove for North of North season 2! The renewal news comes less than three weeks after the show's Netflix premiere on April 10, which shows a strong sign of faith and support from the streamer. North of North definitely deserves this exciting renewal news!

The Canadian sitcom became Netflix's "first original series commissioned from Canada" and comes to its fans around the world as a co-production between Netflix, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), and the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN). When the news arrived that season 2 was happening, series star Anna Lambe shared a statement with Netflix:

"When I got the call from Alethea, Stacey, and Miranda about North of North being renewed for a second season, my heart exploded in the best way possible! I’m so excited and overwhelmed with joy, I can’t wait to head back to Ice Cove!"

Lambe, who also landed a deserving Gotham Awards nomination for her performance in North of North, shared the season 2 renewal news directly with fans on social media. In a video, Lambe holds the script for the first episode of season 2 and enthusiastically reveals we're going back to Ice Cove for another round of small town fun with Siaja. Check it out below!

It's official! North of North is coming back for Season 2 🩵



From Netflix, @CBC and the APTN, North of North is the story of a young woman looking to reinvent herself in her Arctic own where everyone knows her business.

North of North season 2 happening at Netflix

For those who might not have watched North of North when it first premiered on Netflix in April 2025, the series centers on young Inuk mother Siaja (Anna Lambe), who got married right out of high school but decides to go down a new path for herself. She leaves her marriage and starts fresh, which all happens to be fodder for the chatter of her small Arctic town Ice Cove.

North of North also stars Maika Harper, Braeden Clarke, Jay Ryan, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Kelly William, Zorga Qaunaq, Bailey Poching, Nutaaq Doreen Simmonds, Keira Belle Cooper, and Tanya Tagaq. The series first premiered in Canada in January 2025 before making its streaming debut on Netflix in April, which means the renewal could have been in the works before April.

Fingers crossed that North of North season 2 could be ready to begin production sooner rather than later! The first season filmed between March and June 2024 for an eventual debut in January in Canada and then in April on Netflix. With the renewal already in place, it's hopeful that production could begin by this summer or at least by the end of the year at the very latest.

Seeing as the series has become a beloved new addition to Netflix's roster, there's no doubt that the streamer will want to get some new episodes out as soon as possible. On the plus side, the first season only contained eight episodes, which should be the case again for the second (unless it's bumped up to 10). We shouldn't be waiting very long for the next batch of episodes to arrive in 2026!

