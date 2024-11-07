OBX season 4 episode 10 recap: Outer Banks season 4 ending explained
By Cody Schultz
After what has felt like the wildest season yet, our latest journey with the Pogues officially comes to a close in the tenth episode of the season as Outer Banks season 4 wraps with what has become the longest episode in the show’s history. It’s an episode that is full of shocking developments and that ending is sure to keep fans talking for months ahead as we wait to see what the final chapter of Outer Banks will bring for John B and the gang.
Now, needless to say, the post ahead contains spoilers from the season 4 finale of Outer Banks, so if you haven’t yet finished your binge-watch and like to avoid spoilers, this is where you might want to turn back. For everyone else, let’s jump right on into things with a look at how the finale episode of season 4 unfolded!
Following the penultimate episode’s shocking conclusion in which the Pogues + Rafe are reunited on the beach after their boat washes to shore after getting caught in a near-deadly storm. With JJ and Sarah reunited with the group, they begin their trek through the desert on their way to the town of Essaouira. The plan is simple, locate Groff and get the scroll so they can get back the scroll.
Once they arrive in the city, it doesn’t take long before they make a scene at the local market stealing apples from a vendor after Sarah begins feeling nauseous. As the police give chase, they grab Rafe who gets separated from the rest of the group and they decide to go on without him rather than circling back. Cleo steals them some disguises and they’re off.
The Pogues eventually make their way to the docks and John B and Sarah sneak away to Groff’s boat to search for the scroll as the others keep watch. While they don’t find the scroll as Groff still has it in his possession, they do find photos of the scroll which seem to have been taken through the lens that they grab as they flee when one of the mercenaries arrives and nearly catches them. Fortunately, their quick thinking pays off as they make it out with the pieces of the map.
Rafe, meanwhile, managed to make the best of the situation when he stole a money pouch during the shuffle when the police attempted to grab him before letting him go. He uses the money to buy some supplies including a phone which he uses to call Sofia in order to find the name of the hotel on the pen Groff had given to him when signing the papers for their deal. His hunch leads him to the hotel where Groff and the mercenaries are hiding out and he helps save Groff just in the nick of time with the pair fleeing with the scroll.
After they flee the city on one of the mercenaries' stolen motorcycles, Rafe’s old ways set in as he presses Groff for information on the crown. When he tells Rafe it’s worth hundreds of millions, Rafe makes it clear he’s going to claim the money as payback for the money Groff swindled from him. Groff shows him the scroll and the lens, but Groff isn’t about to let Rafe turn the tables on him and he informs Rafe of Sofia’s betrayal and then attacks Rafe. A struggle ensues and Rafe pushes Groff into a well, steals the scroll, and leaves him for dead.
The Pogues’ map eventually leads them down the same path Groff and Rafe had taken, and they stumble upon the well and find Groff. He quickly pleads for JJ to help him get out of the well so that he can help lead them to the crown, promising him they can get the crown together. This time, though, JJ sees through his lies and decides to leave Groff behind in the well, though he does leave him with some water… though we imagine that won’t do him any good. Oh well, that’s what being the world’s worst father gets you.
All roads lead to Agapenta
The Pogues eventually make their way to Agapenta and they’re not the only ones as Rafe has made it there before them, and they have company. As Rafe attempts to read the scroll, Dalia and her mercenaries show up armed and ready to fire as they instruct him to turn over the scroll and lens. As they’re about to approach and take Rafe, Sarah uses the gun JJ stole earlier from one of the mercenaries to shoot the gas tank of one of their RVs creating the distraction needed to save Rafe.
Rafe and the Pogues race off as the mercenaries give chase. They make it to a building and barricade themselves inside but they don’t have much time. As Pope and Cleo hold down the fort, the others race off and they eventually confront Rafe who makes it clear he doesn’t trust them, especially not Sarah who he continues to blame for their dad’s death.
Sarah finally gets the chance to tell Rafe the truth about what occurred, recalling the moment Singh’s men had her at gunpoint about to kill her which was when their dad took the bullets for her in order to save her. Despite what he thinks, Sarah makes it clear she has no intentions of screwing him over as he’s the only family she has left too. The siblings embrace one another, sharing a touching moment but it’s shortlived as the mercenaries close in on them.
As John B, Sarah, and Rafe head off to try to find the crown, the rest of the group attempt to buy time by distracting and taking out Dalia’s men one by one. When looking at the map, they notice an Arabic phrase on the map which is when Sarah notices on the back of the corresponding photo of the map there is a translation which reads, “At the dawn of the day, touch the earth to reach heaven.”
When John B holds the scroll up to the sun, they notice a figure appears on the map which matches the monument at the heart of the ruins. Their celebration of the break in the case is shortlived as Rafe spots a sandstorm moving in.
JJ and Kiara regroup with John B, Sarah, and Rafe, while Pope and Cleo take shelter after Cleo is shot by one of the mercenaries. The sandstorm descends upon them and the group splits up with John B and Sarah seeking shelter as Rafe, JJ, and Kiara go after the sculpture. With his injured hand, Rafe is unable to make the climb and JJ steps in, assuring Rafe he’ll get his cut.
As Lightner closes in on Pope and Cleo, Pope does the only thing he can and uses the final bullet in JJ’s gun to shoot and kill Lightner. Meanwhile, Sarah steps in just in time to help take out a mercenary before he can kill John B. Then there is Rafe who goes full Kook as he literally takes out two of the mercenaries solo in order to help buy JJ the time he needs to scale the statue in search of the crown.
Outer Banks season 4 ending explained
When JJ finally reaches the top of the sculpture, he spots something in the eye of the sculpture and ends up pulling out the Blue Crown. Dalia takes aim and is about to shoot him when JJ spots her and he and Kiara race off just in time, but the pair are separated as they attempt to find their way back down from the top of the ruins. Unfortunately, Kiara ends up coming face to face with Groff, who earlier clawed his way out of the well.
As Groff holds a knife to Kiara’s throat, he tells him to hand over the crown which JJ happily does as he tells his father this is more important things in life than treasure. Despite getting what he wants, Groff stabs JJ in the stomach telling him he should have given him the rope as he then runs off with the crown and leaves him for dead.
JJ collapses to the ground as he tells Kiara he got his wish already and asks her to please take care of the others. After telling her “I love you,” JJ dies in Kiara’s arms we then cut a montage that is sure to leave fans in tears as John B memorializes his best friend who kept the group together. The rest of the Pogues race to the scene of their fallen friend, who they lay to rest in Agapenta.
We then cut to Groff who has escaped with the Blue Crown as the episode fades to black before cutting to the Pogues who are sitting around a fire, processing the loss of their friend. Rafe tells the group about Groff’s plan to head to Lisbon and tells the group that if it were his friend he’d head off to find him. Kiara speaks up in agreement and John B tells the group JJ would get even, to which our final scene of the season comes as the camera cuts to Kiara as she vows to get revenge.
And with that season 4 comes to a close. We’ve lost a Pogue and they’re out for blood. The final season is going to be an unforgettable season fueled by the Pogues’ desire to avenge their fallen friend.
Outer Banks season 4 is streaming now on Netflix.