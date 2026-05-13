Off Campus season 1 episode 1 recap: Hannah and Garrett make a deal

It's felt like forever, but the wait for Off Campus has finally ended! The complete first season of the hockey romance series, based on Elle Kennedy's best-selling Off-Campus book series, premiered on May 13 on Prime Video. Bringing the first book, The Deal, to life, the new college drama centers on a pair of complete opposites who come into each other's lives in a surprising way.

Off Campus season 1 episode 1 begins as Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli) takes the ice for skating practice and Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) works behind the scenes at the Briar University hockey arena. With her headphones in she doesn't hear anyone else around and is surprised when she enters to men's locker room to collect towels, happening upon Garrett naked in the shower. They stare at each other awkwardly and Hannah trips over her cart as she rushes out of the locker room.

The next day in class, Hannah realizes that Garrett's sitting behind her in class. Even though almost everyone in the class received a failing grade on their assignment, Hannah passed and Garrett takes notice. After class, Hannah's friends Allie (Mika Abdalla) and Dexter (Miles Gutierrez-Riley) tease her about her crush on Justin Kohl (Josh Heuston), but she still hasn't talked to him. Garrett approaches "Mona" and asks Hannah for help tutoring him to bring up his grade to stay on the hockey team.

She turns down helping him with the oral presentation, but it's clear that he won't be giving up on this pursuit. Hannah's late for her music class and learns from her advisor Daveed (Brandon Scott) that she lost her scholarship for the semester due to the school's budget cuts. She needs money to stay at Briar, and she sets her sights at winning the Pop Showcase to land a new scholarship.

Logan (Antonio Cipriano), Garrett (Belmont Cameli), Dean (Stephen Thomas Kalyn), and Tucker (Jalen Thomas Brooks) in OFF CAMPUS | Photo: Liane Hentscher/ Prime © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

Hannah and Garrett both have difficult past memories

Garrett lives with his friends and teammates Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn), John Tucker (Jalen Thomas Brooks), and John Logan (Antonio Cipriano) in what's basically a frat house. During a party, he flirts with Kendall (Karis Cameron) and take the party to his bedroom. While working at Malone's, Hannah continues to be down bad for Justin as his band plays a cover of "Into You" by Ariana Grande. Allie pushes her to attend a big party the next night and take a risk by actually talking to Justin.

Hannah struggles on her first attempt to write a song for Pop Showcase at the same time that Garrett's honest with Kendall on the state of their relationship after having sex. He doesn't want to have a girlfriend since he needs to focus on hockey and his future. She feels taken advantage of and leaves in anger. Garrett continues to dodge calls and text messages from his dad, the former professional hockey player Phil Graham, who Garrett clearly has hard feelings toward.

Allie gives Hannah a comforting pep talk about writing, which brings back a tense memory from high school that Hannah's suppressing. She's late to work at Malone's and rushes to the restaurant on her bike. She notices Garrett's there with some girls, but Justin picks up an order and gives her a chance to talk to him. Hannah's awkward throughout the conversation, leading Garrett to approach her. He says she's too available to Justin and offers to pay her to tutor him. She's still not giving in.

Logan (Antonio Cipriano), Dean (Stephen Thomas Kalyn), Tucker (Jalen Thomas Brooks) and Garrett (Belmont Cameli) in OFF CAMPUS | Photo: Courtesy of Prime © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

Does Hannah agree to Garrett's deal?

When Garrett and his friends return home, his dad (Steve Howey) is on the stoop waiting for him. Garrett isn't welcoming, but Phil drops the news that he's engaged to his new girlfriend Cindy. Garrett's not in any rush to break bread with his dad and future stepmother. During his next game, flashbacks reveal that Garrett witnessed an argument between his mother and father when he was younger and saw his dad cleaning his bloody knuckles. Garrett himself punched his wall as a kid.

The memories distract him from playing well and land him in the penalty box. While working in the arena, Hannah watches a male her age named Delaney. He's drinking and smirking, sparking a past memory. She quickly rushes to the arena's green room to calm herself down. She puts in an Elton John tape and plays the piano along to the song. Garrett, also trying to calm down, walks by and watches Hannah sing and dance. He smiles and feels inspired to get his head back in the game.

Allie and her boyfriend Sean (Riley Davis) convince Hannah to join them at Block Party since Justin's there alone. All her friends gas her up to talk to Justin, but Allie's supportive about not pressuring her to drink because her friend was roofied in high school. Meanwhile, Garrett's looking up Hannah on Instagram in the middle of the party. Later, Allie stares down Dean while he makes out with a girl in the photo van. This could definitely be a tease for what's to come, as book readers know.

Hannah finally gets the courage to approach Justin, but on her way toward him, someone runs into her and spills their drink on her shirt. Garrett interrupts and pretends to be her boyfriend as a means to make her more appealing to Justin. He shakes her hand before leaving, giving Garrett a chance to explain himself and get to know each other a little better. Hannah learns about his parents, including his mother passing away, but she also reconsiders his deal proposition. With a near-kiss, it's a deal.

Watch Off Campus only on Prime Video.