Off Campus season 1 episode 4 recap: The truth comes out at Drunk Shakespeare

Trigger warning: This article mentions sexual assault.

In the previous episode of Off Campus season 1, Hannah asked Garrett a question he wasn't expecting. The morning after their night out at karaoke, Hannah woke Garrett up by asking him to give her an orgasm. She explains that it's a "means to an end" and shares the truth that she's been keeping secret from everyone close to her, even including Allie.

Hannah reveals to Garrett that in high school, she was drugged and raped. Although she has worked with a therapist to move through the complicated emotions that followed, she hasn't been able to be intimate with another man and have an orgasm. She begins to think about what happened in the past and she's taken out of the moment. Garrett thoughtfully listens to Hannah's truth.

Without asking any questions, he agrees to help her because she's his friend and she needs him. They plan to meet up later for their sexual encounter. On a lighter note, Dean and Beau begin hazing Tucker for their fraternity by giving him a grape he must hold onto. But if something happens to the fruit, it's replaced by a bigger one. Before the scene ends, he's already up to a kiwi.

After Hannah plays her song for Daveed, he worries that he doesn't hear her in the lyrics. He pushes her to create a song that makes her feel the way Paramore made her feel in middle school. Allie decides to break up with Sean, and he takes it well because he doesn't take her seriously. He thinks they will be on again soon. But she's adamant this this breakup is the last one.

Hannah and Garrett have their first sexual encounter

In the weight room, Garrett confides in Dean about his concerns before sleeping with Hannah (though he doesn't name her), and Dean's actually sweet about consent, comfort, and safety. Hannah bumps into Justin (literally) and takes on a raincheck on their hangout since she has plans with Garrett. Later that night she arrives at his house wearing one of Allie's dresses but Garrett's wearing sweats.

She changes into one of his shirts to be more comfortable, and Garrett turns around to let her change. She points out that he doesn't need to, but he doesn't want to see her until she wants him to. He suggests playing music to set the mood, and Hannah turns on "Baby Now That I've Found You" by The Foundations, one of his top songs. They playfully dance to loosen the tension.

Before long, they start kissing and lie down on Garrett's bed. When Garrett starts touching her, she reaches her usual point and he stops. He doesn't want to continue even though she wants to, but he suggests that she give herself an orgasm while he watches. He sits across the room, and they watch each other pleasure themselves. She's able to free her mind and achieve her goal.

They go downstairs and eat leftovers while taking about music. Notifications from girls on Garrett's phone interrupt him before he can most likely admit some kind of feelings to Hannah. She takes the chance to leave for the night and return home to compare notes with Allie, who lies about being okay with the breakup. But she's wearing Sean's sweater and already ate her breakup Cheetos.

Drunk Shakespeare brings lots of personal revelations

While Hannah insists that her relationship with Garrett won't be weird now, he feels weird and his friends push him to tell her how he feels at Drunk Shakespeare. (Tucker's up to a banana now, which Dean eats.) Logan's frustrated about his crush on Hannah, and Jules tells him to focus on landing an NHL deal, which is a dream that actually matters. At the event, Garrett interrupts Hannah's conversation with Justin, but he's unsuccessful at pulling her away.

Dexter leads the Drunk Shakespeare show, which immediately turns into an audience participation situation, with Hannah and Justin chosen to stand in as Hermia and Lysander from A Midsummer Night's Dream. Next up, Garrett's picked for Demetrius, and Kendall volunteers herself as Helena. The mood's tense when Kendall takes the stage, clearly with a bone to pick with Hannah and Garrett. When they have a moment alone, Garrett and Kendall get closure.

During her performance, Allie slips out of character and starts making references to Sean. As the name of the event suggest, everyone is drunk (and at this point, Tucker now has a watermelon). Garrett's forced to dance on stage for Kendall. At first, he's awkward, but he gets really into it and takes off his shirt. While he dances, Justin asks Hannah out since she and Garrett aren't serious. Hannah breaks the news to Garrett, but reaching the goal of their deal doesn't feel celebratory.

Garrett skips curtain call for Drunk Shakespeare and goes to the arena where he finds Logan practicing his shots. They talk and Garrett copes by calling the situation with Hannah a distraction. On her way out of Drunk Shakespeare, Allie breaks and calls a contact in her phone named Do Not Call, which is likely Sean. During the after party, Hannah realizes that she doesn't like Justin as much as she thought. She tracks Garrett down at the rink, where he's practicing skating.

From the commentators booth, she sings "Baby Now That I've Found You." Garrett stops in his tracks to look for her and when he finds her, he smiles and runs to meet her. She doesn't stop singing until he joins her in the booth. Hannah stands and walks toward Garrett, and the episode ends without a concrete decision on what the future holds for them. Are they finally, officially getting together?

Watch Off Campus only on Prime Video.