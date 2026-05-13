Off Campus season 1 episode 6 recap: Allie and Dean navigate their dirty little secret

In the previous episode of Off Campus season 1, Thanksgiving arrived as a turning point in the story. Logan and Jules overcame personal struggles with their mother, Hannah helped Garrett through his difficult feelings surrounding his dad's abuse, and Dean and Allie were revealed to be secretly hooking up—which was admittedly a welcome, light way to end the episode.

Off Campus season 1 episode 6 brings us back to Dean's room, where he's wearing only underwear and assures Allie, who's also only wearing underwear, that their friends are none the wiser. Still, she's worried. The episode flashes all the way back to Garrett placing a blanket over Allie on the couch in episode 3, but instead of following Garrett upstairs, we stay downstairs.

Dean comes into the house kissing two girls, and when he falls onto the couch, he wakes up Allie. Dean and Allie argue, but the other two girls sneak out to hook up without him. Allie joins Dean outside to smoke a joint by the fire and talk about her situation with Sean. She wants to be in love, but she doesn't want that to mean she gives up her career. She's surprised that Dean actually has insights into relationships even if he's never been in one. He's "Six Flags," a casual sex guy.

When Allie hands Dean her phone to avoid checking for messages from Sean, he puts his number in her phone for a "fun ride" to distract her. She insists she won't call him and doesn't do rollercoasters, changing his name to "DO NOT CALL." We're back at Drunk Shakespeare night, and as it turns out she called Dean not Sean. Their hook up begins that night as they have sex backstage. But the one-time deal continues at Malone's... and then secretly at her dorm... and in Dean's bathtub.

Allie and Dean's Thanksgiving date goes south

Dean's caught holding a pink vibrator in the bathub by Tucker as Allie hides under the water. When she rises, she promises that this is the last time. But it's very clearly not. Before Thanksgiving, Allie says goodbye to Hannah and gets inside the blue SUV, which is Allie's ride to New York with Dean and Beau. Allie's excited to spend time with Joanna Maxwell's little brother and they bond over show tunes.

Allie watches a video of Dean dancing to "Good Girls Go Bad" by Cobra Starship and Leighton Meester, which we unfortunately don't see. They plan to drive Allie back to campus on Friday, and Dean secretly texts her that Friday seems too far away. When Allie's on the phone with Hannah on Thanksgiving, it's Dean that's distracting her with messages asking her to come over later.

Despite what she's said before, she smiles and asks for his address. She arrives at his family's luxury apartment in the city and they drink red wine while he gives her a tour. It's not a date, but it's also not not a date. Allie catches onto Dean trying to impress her with all of his moves. He confesses that his finale is usually playing "Mad World" on the piano. She asks him just to act normally.

That night, they play chess and talk about his family, which defeats the purpose of this being casual. Quickly, the game turns into strip chess until they stop the game altogether and move to the bedroom. Dean gets a FaceTime call from his friends, and when Allie overhears Hannah on the call, realization sets in and she gets off the bed to dress. She doesn't want to be a bad friend to Hannah by making a mess of her relationship. Allie calls off their fling and leaves.

Ella Bright as Hannah Wells and Belmont Cameli as Garrett Graham in Off Campus | Liane Hentscher/Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Hannah and Garrett say "I love you" for the first time

Now that we're back in real time, the episode picks back up with Hannah and Garrett. He listens to her practice her song after returning from practice and resting on his bed. Garrett loves listening to her play and the melody of the song, but he doesn't understand the lyrics. She doesn't get "yellow haze" either. She worries about admitting to Justin that his lyrics aren't working. Garrett reminds her that it's not only about Justin's art. This is her art, too.

Hannah plays a joke song and offhandedly sings that Garret loves her, and he stops the song to say "I love you" for real. Finally, they have said their first "I love you" to each other, which leads to sex. While talking to Allie later, she worries about giving up on love with Sean after what her mother once told her. Hannah promises she will find another great love, but she has low confidence in a fling.

The guys interrupt Hannah and Garrett's date at the dining hall. When they ask how it was seeing his dad, Logan takes note that Hannah holds his hand. Garrett admits that he didn't get a signed jersey from his dad for a youth hockey fundraiser. He really wants to avoid involving his dad, but Logan really wants it for the money. The fundraiser takes place at Malone's, and Justin's band plays "Dirty Little Secret" by The All-American Rejects while Allie and Dean hide theirs in plain sight from their friends.

The song was Dean's request as a message to Allie, and she's adamant about turning down his advances. Allie submits her own request, which is "U + Ur Hand" by P!nk, a very pointed message to send to Dean. While she dances to the song with Hannah, Dean calls her and she answers. He doesn't want just any girl. He wants Allie.

Allie makes a big decision about Dean but gets a shocking surprise

Garrett learns that Logan went behind his back to ask his dad for an item to auction off, which leads to a fight between the best friends. Logan doesn't seem to understand why Garrett's so mad and doesn't really care since it's for a good cause. Hannah's also surprised when Justin performs the song they wrote together. The audience seems to like it, but Hannah confronts Justin after the show. It didn't get the reaction she wanted, but Justin doesn't want to write another song with her.

Dean takes the stage to announce winners of silent auction items, and one of the winners happens to be Grace Ivers. (If you know, you know!) He sends a coded message to Allie that the photobooth is out of order, where they slip away to meet and hook up. She feels guilty, but she agrees to continue if it's not a real relationship. Hannah pushes Garrett to open up to Logan about the truth about his dad.

Allie and Dean have sex at her place, not expecting Hannah to come home. Hannah texts her about having a girls night, prompting Allie to quickly kick Dean out. She rushes to give Dean his jacket when she hears a knock at the door, but Sean's on the other side and it breaks his heart to see her in lingerie. While leaving Malone's, Hannah overhears hockey players mention Aaron Delaney, a player from St. Anthony's they will be facing off against. It's her attacker. While running home, she has a panic attack.

Watch Off Campus only on Prime Video.