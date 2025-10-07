One of the best anime shows ever is getting a new season on Hulu this week

We're about to share some really good news, so you might want to sit down for this one. Anime fans, you've been waiting patiently, and the wait is finally over. Get ready to gasp and cheer because your favorite series is coming back with a brand-new season that will surely be bigger, better, and more action-packed than ever. One Punch Man season 3 is slated to land on Hulu this month!

You're probably thinking, "Really, this month?" Yes! Even better, the new installment is set to premiere this week. According to Variety, the exact release date is Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. That's only a few days from now, so the countdown is officially on.

An official release time has not been announced, but there are rumors that the first episode will be released on Hulu at 7:45 a.m. PT/10:45 a.m. ET on this date. So, it's best to be awake around this time just in case. That's if you really want to be among the first to watch the first episode.

The number of episodes in the third season is currently unknown, but it's expected to consist of a total of 12 episodes. It wouldn't be surprising if this really were the episode count, seeing as though seasons 1 and 2 each consisted of this same amount. Following the premiere, you can expect new episodes of One Punch Man season 3 to drop on Hulu every Sunday.

One Punch Man is an anime series based on the popular webcomic and manga of the same name. The story centers around Saitama, an ordinary-looking man who has trained so hard that he can defeat any enemy with a single punch. While his incredible strength makes him virtually unstoppable, it also leaves him bored and searching for a worthy challenge, all while navigating a world full of monsters, heroes, and comical adventures.

As reported by Variety, the third season continues with the Monster Association arc, where S-class heroes team up to save a hostage from a dangerous group of monsters, while the powerful “human monster” Garou faces new challenges inside the villains’ hideout. Makoto Furukawa once again voices the main character, Saitama, while Kaito Ishikawa returns to play Genos.

Since it's been a long time since the second season was released (2019), you might have forgotten all that happened. No worries! Both seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Hulu. You just need to make sure you're subscribed to the streaming service in order to be granted access. After that, you should be good to go!