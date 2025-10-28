The One Piece season 2 release date is a little later than we wanted (but we'll take it!)

The adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his (not a) crew will continue in 2026. We had the year for some time, and we had hoped that One Piece season 2 would arrive as soon as the year started. Sadly, we have to wait a little longer, but we know this show will be worth it.

One Piece is a live adaptation of the anime show of the same name. Both are available on Netflix, and it is worth watching the anime just to get more details from the story. There’s only so much an eight-episode live-action can tell from an anime that has far more episodes in a season. However, watching the live-action first works, and there’s plenty of story and fun to get along with.

One Piece. (L to R) Jacob Romero as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro in season 2 of One Piece. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

One Piece season 2 release date

The first season arrived back in 2023, and it’s been a long wait for the second. However, this show is one that has come with multiple casting updates, sharing some exciting teases of the storylines to expect in the second season. We also knew fairly early that it would be part of the 2026 Netflix schedule.

One Piece season 2 now has a release date. Deadline confirms that it will drop as one on Tuesday, March 10.

One Piece. (L to R) Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero as Usopp, Emily Rudd as Nami, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy in season 2 of One Piece. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

The Straw Hats continue their journey to the Grand Line, where they are in search of the legendary One Piece. With this, Luffy can become the King of the Pirates, a dream he has held since learning about this piece of treasure.

However, as the first season told us, the Grand Line is a treacherous part of the waters. There are dangers at every turn, but there are also wonders that await, and maybe each member of the Straw Hats will find something that they’ve been searching for their entire lives.

Of course, there are enemies to face along the way. You didn’t think a clown that could separate parts of its body was going to be the only ongoing threat, did you? This time, the Straw Hats will need to hope that they can work together if they want to protect each other.

ONE PIECE: INTO THE GRAND LINE



Setting sail March 10, 2026. pic.twitter.com/BtRhtY5ysj — Netflix (@netflix) October 28, 2025

There is a third season to come

Netflix has already renewed One Piece for season 3, which is excellent news. With hope, we won’t wait as long for that third season as we have for the second. After all, the biggest downside of the wait is forgetting storylines.

However, I do think Netflix has something going with this series. For one, there is the anime that kids and adults love. It helps to keep fans engaged while waiting for the live-action version of the story. However, it would be nice to only have to wait one or two years rather than three!

