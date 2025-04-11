One Tree Hill star teases Netflix reboot: 'Lots of good things cooking right now'

Even though its been over 20 years since One Tree Hill first made its premiere back in 2003 on The WB, and almost 15 years since the show went off the air in 2012, it's never been more popular or beloved. That's why it makes all the sense that Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Morgan have been working on a reboot for Netflix that would bring them back as Brooke and Peyton.

Word of the in-the-works reboot series first leaked back in September 2024, and there haven't been any additional concrete updates on the potential return to Tree Hill. According to Bush and Burton Morgan, the news dropped before they were ready to announce anything, that's why only they were attached so far, along with Danneel and Jensen Ackles on board as fellow executive producers.

Naturally, One Tree Hill fans want to know everything there is to know about the developing Netflix reboot, and we finally got a seemingly promising update from Hilarie Burton Morgan. The actress and author accompanied husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan to the AMC Networks upfronts and offered a slight morsel of an update about what's currently "cooking" in the Tree Hill world.

Hilarie Burton, Sophia Bush - Netflix's "Girls5eva" Season 3 Premiere | John Nacion/GettyImages

Hilarie Burton Morgan 'can't say anything' about One Tree Hill reboot

During the AMC upfronts, Burton Morgan caught up with People, who of course had to ask about what's going on with the One Tree Hill reboot. Based on her answer, it seems as though positive progress has been made on the prospective reboot, as she had to stay mum and not give away any major details. While she "can't say anything," what she did reveal suggests a good sign.

Here's what Burton Morgan shared with People:

"We're at the phase right now where I can't say anything. Before, I could be like, ‘Oh, there's a little bit of movement.' There's lots of good things cooking right now, and it's really smart, caring people working on it. And that's always a fun thing to be a part of."

Following the reveal that a reboot was in the works, plenty of cast members were asked about the news and if they would be reprising their roles. Last year, the reboot was much too early in development to speak on casting decisions, but Burton Morgan's newest update leads us to believe that the reboot has entered an exciting new phase where things are really starting to move forward.

She can't say anything because it's still too soon to reveal details, but she also can't say anything because they seem to be getting closer to figuring out the logistics and a script. The fact that she said there are "lots of good things cooking right now" should make One Tree Hill fans very excited. Sure, we don't know what's currently cooking, but the fact that anything's cooking is the key.

Obviously, since they are still working behind the scenes, there aren't concrete plot details to share. However, the initial report on the reboot's existence hinted that the new series would take place 20 years after the show's premiere and find Brooke and Peyton now raising teenagers themselves. The pair would likely be back in their hometown, but that hasn't been confirmed just yet.

The initial report also revealed that Chad Michael Murray wasn't expected to reprise his role as Lucas Scott, and James Lafferty and Bethany Joy Lenz also didn't confirm whether they would be involved with the series as Nathan and Haley. The important part about the reboot is that Netflix hasn't give the series an official green light. Once that comes, we'll likely know much more about the project and who could be coming back for a nostalgic reunion.

