Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 8 recap and ending explained
By Cody Schultz
We’re quickly nearing the end of Only Murders in the Building season 4, and episode 8 proved to be a major episode in the season which closed the case on one of the season’s murders. Let this be your spoiler warning as we’re about to get into the details of just what went down in episode 8!
Now that the spoiler warning is out of the way…
As fans will recall, episode 7 ended with the shocking revelation that it was the Westies who had been cashing Dudenoff’s checks, and the Westies learning that Mabel, Charles, and Oliver had figured out their scheme. Following the reveals, the Only Murders group and the actors meet up to come up with a plan for confronting the Westies.
Ultimately, they decide to invite them over for a star-studded card night and the plan works as the group shows up at Oliver’s as planned. At first, they seem oddly friendly but things quickly take a turn as Vince locks the door, Rudy pulls a knife on them, and Ana rounds up everyone’s phones.
Only Murders in the Building episode 8 reveals who killed Dudenoff
With the Only Murders gang and the actors all settled in, the Westies begin telling their unique stories about how they all came to know Dudenoff and were brought together. They each remain adamant that they did not kill Dudenoff and that he moved to Portugal to live out his dream, but that’s when the Only Murders group flips the script on them by pulling a ding-dong – an idea Eva gave inspired by daytime TV which is basically a sexy surprise.
For the group’s ding-dong, they’ve called in Helga to help shine a light on what has really happened. Helga recalls her story of meeting Dudenoff and she fondly remembers that when she met the Westies she thought they were the nicest people she had met in New York and they all truly became a family. However, when the building’s power surged the night Dudenhoff left her a note about leaving for Portugal, Helga recalled that this only happened when the old incinerator was used and grew suspicious.
Things only got stranger from there as she recalled how the Westies went from talking every day to nothing, and then they all became obsessed with the Only Murders podcast. When the podcast began, Helga noticed that they began acting secretive and that she began to suspect perhaps they were covering something up. Her fear was that they killed Dudenoff.
Mabel then shows the group Dudenoff’s prosthetic shoulder as she tells the group to just come clean about their role in killing Dudenof and Sazz, and targeting them. While all signs pointed towards the Westies killing Dudenoff, it seems the person behind his murder was Dudenoff himself.
As Vince tells the group, Helga wasn’t the only one who received a note from Dudenoff on the night he died. Every other member of the Westies received a letter from him which read, “You are cordially invited to my funeral. Midnight, in the basement. Don’t tell Helga.”
When they went to the Arconia basement, they found Dudenoff sitting and waiting for them. He shared with the group that his doctors told him he only had a few months to live and, that when he finally died, that would mean people would swoop in to take the apartments from them all, thus breaking up the greatest cast he’s assembled.
His workaround is for the group to keep him alive by cashing his checks and telling everyone he moved to Portugal, a plan he tells the group after informing them he’s taking a mix of pills and needs them to put his body into the incinerator after the pills kill him. His one request is that the group does not tell Helga as he wanted to shield her from another loss knowing how she struggled with the death of her father – a confession he recorded in a message to Helga before his death.
Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 8 ending explained: A new suspect in Sazz’s murder
After finding out the truth about Dudenoff’s death and the Westies’ role in everything, the Only Murders team decided not to turn them in as the last thing Mabel, in particular, wanted to do was break up the makeshift family they had found in one another thanks to Dudenoff.
Following the ordeal, Mabel, Charles, and Oliver regroup at Oliver’s place to talk through their next steps now that they’ve closed the case on Dudenoff’s death and ruled out the Westies as suspects in Sazz’s death. It looks like they’re back at square one when it comes to Sazz's death, but then Helga shows up as the episode throws us a ding-dong of its own.
Helga tells the group that Sazz was on the ham radio and indeed had been asking about the plot holes in the Only Murders podcast; however, that’s not the only thing Sazz talked about on the ham radio.
As Helga informs the group, Sazz had talked about how the stuntman on a movie she was working on, her protege, had messed something up pretty badly and was harassing Sazz. According to Sazz, this stuntman was dangerous and she feared he’d be the death of her. So just who was this stuntman? Turns out it was none other than Gleb Stubbins!
And with that, it seems we’ve gotten one more key piece of the puzzle as the season races toward its end and the Only Murders team ties to figure out who exactly killed Sazz, and why.
