Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 6 recap: Catching Charles' catfish

This post contains spoilers from Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 6 from this point forward.

Last week's episode of Only Murders in the Building season 5 found Charles, Oliver, and Mabel tracking down Charles' stolen phone and finding Lester and Nicky's widows Rainey and Sofia walking into a mysterious building. With this discovery, the trio believed they had uncovered the identity of Tommy the Tongue, the dangerous business seemingly behind the murders.

But the plot continues to thicken in episode 6 as Loretta (Meryl Streep) returns after all of her belongings were destroyed in an apartment fire. She's a welcome distraction for Oliver and the gang because the questions continue to grow as they work with Detective Williams on the case. Charles and Mabel discover the finger is missing, sending them on a wild goose chase with Williams.

While Oliver and Loretta head back to Brooklyn to poke around and see what the widows have been up to, Charles notices a scuff mark he doesn't recognize on his kitchen floor near the fridge. They seek out LESTR for security footage, and on the elevator with Thē, Mable's pop star nemesis, reveals that she and Seth Rogen spotted something weird happening inside Charles' apartment the night before.

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING - SELENA GOMEZ, STEVE MARTIN, MARTIN SHORT | Disney/Patrick Harbron

One of the billionaires bugged and catfished Charles

While reviewing the security footage, they notice a glitch, which could mean someone tampered with the video to deleted a period of time and remove traces of themselves. Mabel insults Thē by not trusting what she saw the night before, and on Williams' instruction, Mabel seeks to bury the hatchet with her former bestie. Thē admits she was just as hurt by Mabel as Mabel was by her.

Detective Williams looks at the security footage from the night of Lester's death in the courtyard, and the group sees the same glitch. Someone has definitely doctored the footage to delete specific parts and people from the videos. The glitch all but confirms that Lester wasn't alone when he died in the fountain and someone most definitely pushed him in, resulting in him fatally hitting his head.

Charles notices that the peach logo on the security footage is the same as that on his senior dating app. He has been communicating with someone named Priscilla, who only shares close-up shots of body parts, like her chin. He's shared details about the case with her, but a quick online search reveals Bash owns the company with the peach logo. Charles has been both bugged and catfished by Bash!

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING - MERYL STREEP, MARTIN SHORT | Disney/Patrick Harbron

Oliver decides to move out of the Arconia

As Oliver and Loretta stroll around his old stomping grounds of Flatbush, Oliver has memories from when he was a kid in foster care dreaming of getting into theater. Speaking of theater, after they drop by Rainey's open house, the married couple enters the theater Oliver used to perform in and visit in his childhood, they discover they aren't alone. Rainey and Sofia are in the audience and give them quite a surprise.

Obviously, Oliver calls them out on possibly killing their husbands, but they have an alibi that tracks. Rainey's working on a children's production of Newsies at the theater, and Sofia has been helping by funding props like a fake gun and newspapers. Oliver no longer believes Rainey and Sofia were behind the murders of Lester and Nicky. Rainey gives him one of Lester's bird figurines.

When the gang comes back together to connect their findings, Oliver breaks the news to Mabel that he and Loretta intend to move out of the Arconia. He's accepting the latest offer he received but promises he won't be moving out of the Upper West Side. Because we have to question everything, should we question that the offers Oliver has received are actually legitimate?

Only Murders in the Building releases new episodes Tuesdays on Hulu.