Oscar watch guide: When and where to watch the 97th Academy Awards

It’s Hollywood’s biggest night so here’s a peek at how you can watch the 2025 Academy Awards!

There’s one night of the year everyone in Hollywood cares about and that’s the Oscars. The 97th Academy Awards is set to once more honor the best in movies with the biggest stars in the business coming out on the red carpet for the glitz and glamour.

It’s been a more complicated Oscar season than usual. The massive wildfires hitting the Los Angeles area delayed voting and some precursor awards like the Critic’s Choice. However, it seems the Oscars will go ahead, hosted by Conan O’Brien. The TV host seems a good choice for the master of ceremonies and will lead some good TV.

That includes a confirmed performance by Wicked stars Cynthis Eviro and Ariana Grande and a return of last year's running bit of reunions of past movie cast members. So when and where can you watch the show?

How to watch and stream the Oscars 2025

The most obvious way to watch the Oscars is live on ABC, the home for the ceremony for decades. It kicks off with a Red Carpet preshow at 6/5c hosted by ABC News Live "Prime" anchor and World News Tonight Sunday anchor Linsey Davis and Good Morning America weekend co-anchor and World News Tonight Saturday anchor Whit Johnson.

That’s followed by a “Live From the Red Carpet” show at 6:30/5:30c with Julianne Hough and Jesse Palmer interviewing the stars as they enter. The ceremony itself begins at 7/6c on ABC and, for the first time ever, will stream live on Hulu. It’s also possible to use Sling TV to watch it on the ABC feed.

The Hulu deal is a big one for viewers as they don’t have to rely on local cable provider streaming to catch the big event. So whether network or on Hulu, seeing the Oscars is going to be a bigger deal this year.

Last year’s Oscars were marked by Barbie and Oppenheimer, which claimed prizes for Best Picture, Director, Actor, Supporting Actor, and more. This year may not have as many big movies, but there are some good nominations among the mix.

This year, Best Picture looks like a showdown between the dark romance Anora and the Vatican drama Conclave. Likewise, Best Actress seems to be a tight race between Demi Moore for the horror movie The Substance and newcomer Mikey Madison for Anora.

There are the chances of some surprise wins and fans of Wicked will want to check out that movie hopefully scoring some gold. Plus, one never knows when some crazy bit will happen ala Will Smith slapping Chris Rock in 2022.

The 97th Academy Awards air Sunday at 7/6c on ABC and Hulu.