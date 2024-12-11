The Oscars are about to make history with an exciting first in 2025
By Reed Gaudens
Nearly 100 years into its iconic run, the Academy Awards still finds new ways to break ground in the entertainment industry.
Ahead of the upcoming 97th annual ceremony in March 2025, ABC made a huge announcement that's a first for the Oscars, and it's one that will make viewers counting down to Hollywood's biggest night extremely happy.
Rather than only being available to watch on the small screen, the Oscars telecast will also be available to stream live online in addition to its live broadcast. That's history!
As revealed by multiple outlets, the 97th Annual Academy Awards will stream live on Hulu for all subscribers, and the entire telecast of the ceremony will become available to stream the next day.
The 2025 Oscars will be held in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT. According to Variety, the red carpet pre-show begins at 6:30 p.m ET and 3:30 p.m. PT.
This time around, the show will be hosted by Conan O'Brien, taking over for Jimmy Kimmel after the late night host secure back-to-back hosting duties for the past two years in a row.
Hulu will live stream the Oscars in 2025
Until now, the Oscars hadn't had a streaming partnership of this magnitude, though it makes sense for the prestigious ceremony to branch out and become accessible to even more potential viewers.
Streaming services are continuing to become involved in live events, including Paramount+ live streaming the Grammys along with the CBS telecast. Also, Netflix landed a deal with the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the NFL for Christmas Day games.
Last year, the Oscars telecast drew the ceremony's highest viewership ratings since 2020 with 21 million people tuning in to watch the best of the best take home their trophies. With the show now also live streaming on Hulu, even more people will likely be able to watch and join in on the Oscars night fun and all of the meme-worth moments it produces.
In particular, the 2025 telecast looks to be especially star-studded with some new super-famous attendees primed to be in the audience, including potential nominees and global pop stars Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez. The acting A-list will be out in full force, and every fan around the world will surely be ready to tune into the live stream to see if their faves win.
Before we can watch and see who becomes an Oscar winner, the nominees have to be announced! The 2025 Oscar nominees will be announced on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. There's still a bit more waiting to do until the most exciting night of the year for movies, but it's surely going to be one for the history books — and they already have made history by streaming on Hulu!
The 2025 Oscars airs (and streams!) live on ABC and Hulu on Sunday, March 2.