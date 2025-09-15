Our favorite looks from the 2025 Emmy Awards

The 2025 Emmy Awards aired last night, and we were ready to see if our predictions were true! But before awards were announced, we gathered around and watched as celebrities walked across the red carpet, ready to show off their look to the cameras for the evening.

As with every award ceremony, some gowns and suits were stunning, while others left us disappointed. We've chosen 10 of our favorite looks, from the likes of timeless classics, vintage Hollywood glamour, exquisite jumpsuits, and new styles worth the hype.

Which celebrity donned your favorite look from last night's Emmys?

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals | Amy Sussman/GettyImages

Sydney Sweeney

Starting our list is Sydney Sweeney wearing a sleek, sophisticated, gorgeous red dress by Oscar de la Renta. While the red carpet was adorned in a lot of black, white, and silver colors, Sweeney's red dress instantly turned our heads.

The Euphoria actress presented the award for Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals | Frazer Harrison/GettyImages

Kristen Bell

Next, we have our winner for the best black and white combination dress of the evening. Kristen Bell of Hacks successfully pulled off a dress that was equal parts elegant and subtle.

What this photo does not reveal is the back or lack thereof. The scoop is jaw-dropping adding to the overall beauty of this Armani Privé gown.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals | Amy Sussman/GettyImages

Pedro Pascal

Let's be honest, Pedro Pascal is the one person everyone was anxiously waiting for as we watched from our television screens and refreshed our social media feeds. Pascal's outfits for red carpet events are often either eclectic or timeless.

For the Emmys, Pascal combined the two by donning a white and cream-colored Celine suit with white sneakers. Adding to the look are a pair of rounded sunglasses, which helped him stand out in the best way possible.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals | Frazer Harrison/GettyImages

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett shimmered and stunned at the Emmys last night in a Yara Shoemaker dress. Like Bell, Bassett's metallic number was miles ahead of others of similar style and color.

The decision to keep her jewelry and accessories light places all the emphasis on the dress, rightfully so. We were able to appreciate every minor detail the moment she graced the stage to present an award.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals | Amy Sussman/GettyImages

Jason Isaacs

You can never go wrong with an all-black ensemble to a red-carpet event. Jason Isaacs of The White Lotus season 3, wisely chose this Giorgio Armani suit, and we loved it!

There is something about this look that always turns heads, and Isaacs is just the man to make it work. While he did not win the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, his outfit remains award-worthy.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals | Amy Sussman/GettyImages

Noah Wyle

Our winner of the Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Noah Wyle of The Pitt, had to be included on our list for this custom tuxedo by Figs. According to Page Six, this was "the first time a healthcare apparel company has ever dressed a celebrity for the red carpet."

With “Awesome Human" embroidered on the inner collar, this navy blue number stole a lot of our attention the moment he stepped onto the red carpet.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals | Frazer Harrison/GettyImages

Jean Smart

Amongst all the red, black, white, silver, and a few shades of pink, Jean Smart of Hacks strutted out in this Christian Siriano forest green gown. From the puffy sleeves to the high neck and dangling earrings, this dress complemented her completely.

As the winner of the Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series award, Smart exuded vintage Hollywood glamour on the stage.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals | Frazer Harrison/GettyImages

Cate Blanchett

We are convinced that Cate Blanchett could dominate every red carpet style. The Armani Privé jumpsuit is artistic, clever, and proves how elegant a jumpsuit can be.

The Emmy nominee for Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Disclaimer, is no stranger to suits and unconventional style. But there is something in particular about this jumpsuit that has us awestruck!

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals | Maya Dehlin Spach/GettyImages

Gwendoline Christie

If anyone looks confident in anything, they wear its Gwendoline Christie. Her choice to wear a white Tom Ford suit by Haider Ackermann was genius!

Given her height, beauty, and poise, a white suit was the final flourish we've come to expect and adore about her style. The Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series nominee for Severance is among our favorites this year.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals | Frazer Harrison/GettyImages

James Marsden

Last but not least is James Marsden's Ralph Lauren Purple Label cream, white, and black suit. Channeling James Bond and Harrison Ford in the opening of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Marsden's choice was diabolical and genius!

Between the black bowtie, black buttons on a white dress shirt, the cream suit jacket adorned with an embellishment on the lapel, and leather shoes, we don't know where to look first. Another timeless classic look to close out our list that we love to see at every red carpet event.