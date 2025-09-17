Our way too early The Summer I Turned Pretty movie release date prediction

Just when we thought Belly and Conrad's story had come to an end, Prime Video said, "Not so fast," and pulled us right back into the world of Jenny Han's The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Hours after The Summer I Turned Pretty series finale dropped on Prime Video, Amazon announced that the story will continue in the most unexpected ways. Rather than continuing the show via another season, the show will come to a conclusion with a feature-length movie, which will serve as the true series ender for the beloved franchise.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty has struck a chord with audiences everywhere, creating moments of joy, nostalgia, and connection that have made it a global sensation,” said Courtenay Valenti, head of film, streaming and theatrical at Amazon MGM Studios, and Vernon Sanders, global head of television at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios in a joint statement. “We’re proud of the series’ extraordinary success and couldn’t be more excited to partner again with Jenny Han to bring fans an unforgettable next chapter.”

Details about this next chapter are being kept under wraps, but Han's comment about the movie all but confirms the movie will likely be centered around Conrad and Belly's wedding.

“There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due,” Han said. “I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans.”

Here's when The Summer I Turned Pretty movie is likely coming out

Of course, with an official movie now confirmed to serve as the true ending for The Summer I Turned Pretty, fans are eager to know when the movie will release. Amazon has not revealed details about the release date; however, it seems highly likely the film will release sometime in Summer 2026.

All three seasons of The Summer I Turned Pretty released during the summer with season 1 arriving in late June and seasons 2 and 3 both premiering in July. Given the way in which the show has become a cultural phenomenon thanks to its summer releases, we cannot imagine a world in which Amazon does not look to capitalize on this by giving the film a summer release.

With the Fourth of July holiday falling on a Saturday next year, we have to question whether Prime Video might look to make The Summer I Turned Pretty movie a holiday weekend event. If we stick to the Wednesday release, we could see the film arrive on July 1, 2026, which would set it up for a major holiday weekend event for the film.

Amazon could even do a limited theatrical release as well and there is nothing like a holiday weekend to get fans into the theaters, not that The Summer I Turned Pretty fans need an excuse to head out to theaters.

The Summer I Turned Pretty movie can give fans the Belly and Conrad wedding that they didn't get in the series finale

Regardless of when the movie comes out, The Summer I Turned Pretty movie will almost certainly give fans the chance to see Belly and Conrad's wedding. The moment happened in the epilogue of the final book in Jenny Han's series and many hoped we’d see it in the series finale. Instead, Belly and Conrad simply got their happy ending with an open-ended storyline.

The initial thought was that we'd just have to imagine the pair getting their happily ever after, but this movie will actually give us the chance to see Belly and Conrad's wedding day arrive. It's a moment that fans deserve to see unfold on screen, and the creative team will be able to take a lot of creative liberties with the story as little is shared about their wedding in the books.

While the Belly and Conrad wedding is likely to be the key focal point of the movie, it should also give fans a chance to see how the show's other central couples' stories end as well. How will Taylor and Steven adjust to their move to California? Will Jeremiah and Denise's relationship bloom, leading to his own happy ending? These are both questions the movie can address in giving the core characters a more finite ending in The Summer I Turned Pretty movie.