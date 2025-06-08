Outer Banks creator's new show The Runarounds is coming to Prime Video this fall

Outer Banks may be coming to an end soon, but we've already gotten a peek at the new Prime Video series from its creators!

Outer Banks has been one of Netflix's biggest hit shows. The teen drama about a pack of friends evolved from a typical YA romance romp to a darker tale of murder, mystery and wilder adventures. The show has been doing well, with a fifth and final season set to hit Netflix next year.

The show's success has boosted co-creators Josh and Jordan Pate to fame. That's led to scores of offers from other streamers wanting to latch onto their work. The pair do have experience with TV series, even if most of them (Deception, Blood & Oil, Aquarius) didn't last a season.

Now, Jordan has already set up his next project for Prime Video, The Runarounds. Jordan wil be producing alongside Joon Yun, David Wilcox, Josh Pate, Shannon Burke, Scott Lambert, and Lisa Mae Fincannon.

While we don't have an exact date yet, Variety reports the series will debut on Prime Video this fall. The first look promises a fun and exciting take on a modern music scene!

What is The Runarounds about?

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Pate explained he'd always wanted to do a TV show about a rock band but hit the classic problem of trying to make actors believable as musicians. So he decided to just hire real musicians as actors.

"But I knew that most times what happens is you get actors to play musicians and you fake the music. I was like, 'Let's not do that. Let's see if we can find who's out there.'"

After an audition process that included 5000 bands, Pate settled on William Lipton, Axel Ellis, Jeremy Yun, Zendé Murdock, and Jesse Gollihe. They got an appearance on Outer Banks to set them up with the pilot for the series shot in 2022.

The series follows a pack of friends who, following graduating high school, form a band and seek their fame and fortune. The show is set in Wilmington, North Carolina, and is notable for taking place over one long summer (something Outer Banks fans will know about).

As it happens, the main cast got so into playing musicians that they formed a real band that's played several festivals. That will play into the series with Pate saying the big question they face is whether to treat this as a summer lark before college or seriously try to be a real band. The cast also includes Lilah Pate, Kelley Pereira, Brooklyn Decker, Maximo Salas, Marley Aliah, Hayes MacArthur, Mark Wystrach, and Shea Pritchard.

Pate states he has a five-year plan for the series, with each season showing the band's journey as they continue to balance their music dreams with their personal problems and romances.

While we still have to wait for a release date, The Runarounds sounds like another great teen drama to wait for and the Outer Banks creators still have some great stories to tell.

Outer Banks streams on Netflix. The Runarounds premieres on Prime Video this fall.