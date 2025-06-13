Outer Banks season 5 moves one step closer after latest update

Fans have already been waiting for Outer Banks season 5 for a long time, but that wait moves one step closer to ending very soon. After Drew Starkey shared a big update at Tudum 2025, we have another big update about Outer Banks season 5 to share.

According to multiple reports, the cast and crew of Outer Banks season 5 are officially starting production on Monday, June 16. It's the last first day of Outer Banks! Can you believe it? I can't!

The latest casting update comes from @obxupdatesss on X. A casting call for extras reveals the start date of production: June 16.

Filming for season 5 will officially begin on Monday, June 16 pic.twitter.com/fEmLZSdcQE — OuterBanksUpdates (@obxupdatesss) June 13, 2025

That's the date we've had circled on our calendars for a long time. After production didn't start in April and May, it looked like the June start date was promising. Now, it's finally here!

Hopefully, production on season 5 goes a little bit smoother than what happened with season 4. Production started on June 17, 2023, before taking a break one month later because of the WGA strike. Season 4 started filming again in November, and it finally ended in June 2024. Season 4, then, premiered on Netflix in October and November. All in all, production took about seven or eight months when it was all said and done.

Unfortunately, we're going to be waiting a long time still to see Outer Banks season 5. Back when we thought production was starting in April or May, Outer Banks creator Jonas Pate revealed that filming would last until the end of 2025 in an interview with Port City Daily. With production starting this late in the year, I have a feeling that production might even last into 2026, but we'll just have to wait and see how quickly they'll be able to film the final season.

If production lasts seven or eight months for season 5, it's definitely going to be pushed into 2026.

As of right now, we don't know exactly what to expect in Outer Banks season 5. In terms of the story, it looks like the Pogues will be dealing with the death of one of their own (JJ Maybank, played by Rudy Pankow) in Morocco while also trying to get their revenge on Chandler Groff (J. Anthony Crane).

Obviously, JJ's death overshadowed the ending of season 4. During the season, we also learned that Sarah (Madelyn Cline) and John B (Chase Stokes) are expecting! That's going to be a huge storyline in the new season, I'm sure.

With production starting, I hope we get some more information about when we can expect the new season. Netflix surely won't reveal the release window yet, but it's possible that we could get that information toward the end of production. The good news is that Outer Banks seasons generally need less post-production work than many Netflix shows. So, if production ends before the end of 2025 or even in early 2026, we could definitely see the final season in the spring or summer of 2026.

If I had my way, I'm looking at Memorial Day weekend as the release date for Outer Banks season 5. I don't know why that's speaking to me, but that's about as early as I'd expect the season if production continues into 2026.

We'll share more news about Outer Banks season 5 when find out! Hopefully, Netflix shares another video to announce production has started.