Outlander, Cruel Intentions, and 5 other shows to stream this week (November 18)
By Sandy C.
A new week means there are new shows (and returning favorites) to stream across several streaming platforms. And whether you are into sci-fi or drama, there’s something for you to watch!
Before we list what’s new this week, let’s look at what you may have missed from last week. The first several episodes of The Day of the Jackal are now available to stream on Peacock. It became the most-streamed Sky Original series, and it is definitely worth the watch! We also now have season 6 part 2 of Cobra Kai streaming on Netflix.
Over on Apple TV+, the second season of Silo has premiered, as well as Bad Sisters season 2. Finally, arguably the most anticipated series of the month arrived – Dune: Prophecy is now on Max. New episodes will air on HBO weekly (and also be available on Max). If you’re all caught up on these, let’s get to what’s new!
Here’s a list of what to stream this week, followed by our top pick!
- Interior Chinatown on Hulu, Nov. 19
- Based on a True Story season 2 on Peacock, Nov. 21
- The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3 on Max, Nov. 21
- A Man on the Inside on Netflix, Nov. 21
- Cruel Inentions on Prime Video, Nov. 21
- Outlander season 7 part 2 on Starz, Nov. 22
- The Empress season 2 on Netflix, Nov. 22
Cruel Intentions on Prime Video
From the list above, Cruel Intentions on Prime Video is at the top of our list of what we want to watch this week. The upcoming series is based on the 1999 movie of the same name, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Philippe, and Reese Witherspoon. The TV adaptation of this movie stars Sarah Catherine Hook, Zac Burgess, and Savannah Lee Smith.
The story, set in Washington D.C., follows a group of rich college students, focusing mainly on two step siblings, Lucien and Caroline. After a hazing goes wrong, the elite social status of Lucien (Burgess) and Caroline (Hook) is threatened. But they are willing to do anything to keep that from happening. All eight episodes of Cruel Intentions will be available to stream on Prime Video on Nov. 21.