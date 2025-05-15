Overcompensating earns TV-MA rating with sex, nudity, and vulgar college antics (parents guide)

It's time to relive the gloriously stressful, awkward, and party-heavy days of college with Prime Video's hilariously honest new comedy series Overcompensating. The college comedy comes from comedian Benito Skinner, who stars in the series loosely based on his experiences as a former closeted jock simply trying to fit in with his straight male college classmates. One blunder after another, Benny stumbles in his attempts to stifle who he really is to appease others.

But this isn't a watered down depiction of the college experience. In Overcompensating, we're joining Benny and his friends on various uncomfortable sexual encounters, secret society hazing rituals, drug and alcohol-fueled Charli XCX concerts and tailgates, and everything else that young adults get up to at college. Being so, the Prime Video series won't be for everyone, especially those who aren't comfortable with graphic nudity, underage drinking, and other mature subject matter.

Corteon Moore, Benny (Benito Skinner) in OVERCOMPENSATING | Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Overcompensating rated 18+ for nudity and more

According to the show's official page on Prime Video, the streamer has given Overcompensating an age rating of 18+, which basically translates to TV-MA. The series earned its rating for themes including nudity, violence, frightening scenes, substance use, alcohol use, smoking, foul language, and sexual content. You might think some of those age rating designations are pearl-clutching dramatics, but the series really does let it all hang out. Let's get into the spoiler-free explanation of what to expect from the series and additional content warnings to look out for!

Sex and nudity

There are multiple sex scenes throughout the eight episodes of Overcompensating, and while some aren't explicit, they also don't leave much to the imagination. The series features more than a few instances of oral sex between male and female partners, though the scenes aren't simulated in a way that is overly graphic or features any nudity from the cast members.

Other sex scenes in the series also happen between mostly male and female partners, though there are also intimate moments between male characters. Sex also features in the show's dialogue in very vulgar ways. There are phrases repeatedly used to describe sexual acts that aren't appropriate for younger viewers to hear. Sometimes, that's more profane than the actual sex scenes.

As for the nudity, it's very graphic. There are at least two instances of male full frontal nudity from the same character. He casually exposes his penis in two different episodes to his roommate as he's fully nude in their shared living space. Throughout the season, there are several instances of male rear nudity from various male characters, as well as one instance of female upper nudity. Additionally, there's a lot of implied male nudity.

Language and violence

Obviously, as mentioned above, the language in the series also reaches some pretty profane heights. On top of using profanity to describe sex, the language also contains continuous expletives. If you're not someone who enjoys shows with excessive use of profanity, then this isn't the show for you. It's intense! Some characters also make use of homophobic slurs and language. As for violence, it's much less prevalent, though their are a few fights, black eyes, and other violent moments. There are also instances of hazing, which could be potentially triggering for some viewers.

Drinking and drugs

Because it's a series about college and parties, there's a consistent theme of underage drinking. While the characters might be underage, just about none of the cast members are actually under 21. But there's a lot of beer pong, drinking from a penis-shaped beer bong, and hangovers. There's also an episode featuring a character high on pot brownies, and another that references cocaine (and even briefly shows a small bag featuring white powder). Largely, it's run of the mill stuff for your average R-rated college party movie, which the series definitely pays homage to.

Watch Overcompensating only on Prime Video.