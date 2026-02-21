This overlooked 2025 Netflix crime thriller is even better than expected

Netflix has no shortage of binge-worthy shows across its platform. The streamer has good series in every genre, so it's easy for some shows to get lost in the depths of the Netflix library. It's easy to fall behind, especially when there are multiple new shows released or added to Netflix each month. Luckily, you can always revisit Netflix shows months after they're released, and we have the perfect show just for you.

It’s called Black Rabbit, and it stars Jason Bateman and Jude Law as brothers who make some very bad decisions with even worse consequences. Bateman plays Vince, the older brother and former addict who can’t seem to escape the past and instead continues to get into more trouble with bad people. Law plays Jake, a successful restaurant owner who thinks he’s above Vince’s poor choices, but in reality is just better at hiding his own.

When Vince returns to New York City and subsequently re-enters Jake's life, the two are forced to confront the mistakes of their past and the familial trauma that has led them there.

Why you should watch Black Rabbit

Black Rabbit is not a typical crime thriller with many twists and turns, but that works in the show's favor because it feels grounded in reality. Characters like Jake and Vince exist in real life, and the type of situation they find themselves in happens more often than we might think.

Addiction is a debilitating struggle that many people face, and it leads to decisions that come with possibly fatal consequences. The show doesn't sugarcoat these harsh realities or try to make it more flashy than it is by adding unnecessary twists. It’s gritty and intense with high stakes that are deeply personal for both Vince and Jake.

Bateman and Law have surprisingly believable chemistry as brothers. It’s a casting decision that many would never have thought of, but it actually ended up working out perfectly. Bateman, in particular, is so good at playing this type of character. He brings a sardonic yet serious tone to the character of Vince that makes him feel like a real person. He should really be cast in more dark roles like this. If you’re a fan of the show Ozark (another Netflix Original, also starring Jason Bateman) or you find the stressfulness of the Safdie brothers’ films exciting, you need to give Black Rabbit a watch.

It's a show you will want to savor by watching an episode a day, but you will simply be too engrossed and end up bingeing it instead. Plus, Jason Bateman and Laura Linney directed two episodes each.

You'll probably remember that Linney starred in Ozark with Bateman, which is another reason to watch Black Rabbit if you enjoyed that show. Not only do both of them work well together on camera, but they also have shown they work just as well when one of them is behind the camera as well.

All eight episodes of Black Rabbit are currently streaming on Netflix.