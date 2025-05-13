Ozark star would 'most likely' still play Madonna after biopic's major move to Netflix

Get into the groove! Madonna's long-gestating biopic has officially taken on a new shape and landed at a brand-new home. The project once destined to bring the Queen of Pop's life story to the big screen has now substantially expanded its reach in more ways than one.

On May 12, Deadline reported that Madonna has now teamed with Netflix to create a limited series based on her life. The developing series will be executive produced by Stranger Things producer and Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy. See? The scope has shifted dramatically from a movie to a multi-episode limited series. More Madonna! And she's brought in the best of the best.

That's not even the best part, at least not the part that has me the most excited. When Madonna's biopic was still in development as a film, a number of young actresses were vying for the coveted part, with three-time Emmy Award winner and Ozark star Julia Garner ultimately winning the role as the pop icon. According to Deadline, Garner could still play Madonna on Netflix!

Julia Garner, Madonna - Madonna "The Celebration Tour" - Brooklyn | Kevin Mazur/GettyImages

Madonna limited series in the works at Netflix

Even though the Ozark star doesn't have a deal in place anymore, Deadline has heard that Julia Garner would "most likely" play Madonna in the Netflix limited series should her schedule permit. Honestly, it would make the most sense for Garner to continue on in the role since she worked so hard to win it in the first place. Madonna and Garner have also remained close over the years, with the actress sharing a photo with the pop star from this year's Vanity Fair Oscar party.

In the comments of the photo from March, fans are still looking forward to seeing Garner play Madonna. Like other Madonna fans, I simply can't imagine anyone else playing her now. Garner favors Blonde Ambition World Tour-era Madonna so much, and that seems like the prime era the limited series would tackle along with her beginnings in the music industry. It just would be fair to start from scratch on the casting, especially when we could still be at least two years out from the potential series premiering.

The biopic film fell apart in early 2023 as Madonna went on her Celebration world tour, which Garner made an appearance during in New York City. Originally set up at Universal, Madonna completely started over after scrapping what she had worked on for the film. She was set to direct but ultimately called off the film in search of a "grittier" script. There's no word on who will be writing the scripts for the limited series just yet, but Madonna could definitely get her wish.

Garner most recently signed on for another Netflix limited series, which she will also executive produce, based on the FTX scams. The series is produced by Barack and Michelle Obama's production company and brings Garner back to Netflix after starring in both Ozark, which won her three Emmys, and Inventing Anna, which earned her a nomination. This year, she stars in the films Wolf Man, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Weapons.