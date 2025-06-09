Palm Royale season 2 seemingly confirmed for 2026 release by Apple TV+

Uh oh! It looks like one of Apple TV+'s most beloved shows won't be returning with a new season this year. Instead, it seems like Palm Royale season 2 is slated for a 2026 release, meaning fans will have to wait a bit longer to reunite with Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons and the dazzling, cutthroat world of Palm Beach high society.

On June 9, Apple TV+ released a new promotional video, offering a sneak peek at upcoming new seasons of several shows and some new movies coming soon on their platform. Included in the video was new footage of Foundation season 3 (premiering July 11), Slow Horses season 5 (Sept. 24), Loot season 3 (return date not announced yet), The Morning Show season 4 (Sept. 17), Invasion season 3 (no announced return date yet) and Platonic season 2 (Aug. 6).

There was also a glimpse of Jason Momoa’s upcoming historical drama miniseries Chief of War (releasing Aug. 1), as well as previews of upcoming Apple Original movies like The Lost Bus, which is set to release this fall, and Highest 2 Lowest, a crime thriller that will be streaming on Sept. 5.

But do you know what was missing from the promo? Palm Royale season 2 was notably absent, fueling speculation that the show’s return won’t happen until 2026. The period comedy-drama was renewed for a second season back in June 2024. The cameras started rolling on season 2 in October 2024 before wrapping up just last month.

Given that Palm Royale isn't particularly special effects-heavy, we thought a 2025 release would be likely. However, the absence of any season 2 footage in the latest promo suggests Apple TV+ is aiming for a later launch, likely in 2026. There's a chance that, with production just ending last month, no footage was ready for the promo, which is why Palm Royale wasn't included. There's also the possibility that Apple TV+ could be saving the show’s official announcement and key promotional material for a future event or marketing push, aiming to build excitement closer to the release date.

However, that's all speculation. For now, our best guess is that the comedy-drama won't be returning until next year, which is why it was left off the latest promotional lineup. Obviously, we're hoping that the new season will be released by the end of 2025, but given the current information, a 2026 premiere seems more likely. We'll get back to you with the official release date once it is announced.

Abe Sylvia created Palm Royale. It's based on Juliet McDaniel's Mr. & Mrs. American Pie novel and stars Kristen Wiig as Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons, a determined woman who strives to break into the exclusive and often ruthless world of Palm Beach high society in 1969. Also in the cast are Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Carol Burnett, and others.