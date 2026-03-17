Paradise season 3 renewal announcement missing one key detail from Hulu

If you have been hooked on the breathless pacing of Paradise season 2 on Hulu since its premiere in February 2026, the streaming service has some exciting news in store. The Emmy Award-nominated political thriller will officially return for season 3! Hulu announced the season 3 renewal on March 17, about two weeks ahead of the season 2 finale on March 30.

Hulu renewing Paradise season 3 hardly comes as a shock since the Sterling K. Brown-led drama has been absolutely killing it with its follow-up season. According to Deadline, the show hasn't once left Hulu's daily Top 15 ranking and has currently raked in 30 million hours of viewership for just season 2. All told, the series has reportedly been streamed for 12 billion minutes globally and counting.

However, there's one especially intriguing detail about the show that's not included in Hulu's renewal announcement. Since the show premiered in January 2025, creator Dan Fogelman has spoken about having a three-season vision for the series, a remark that was recently reaffirmed by executive producer John Hoberg. But as of the renewal, Paradise season 3 hasn't been confirmed as the last.

Paradise season 3 has been hinted as the final season

For the most part, it's rare that a creator goes into a show knowing how many seasons it will take to tell the complete story. Fogelman had previously been open about his other hit series, This Is Us, only needing six seasons, a promise he kept. Even though Paradise season 3 isn't confirmed as the final season as of the renewal in March 2026, we should still prepare for the inevitable end.

PARADISE - “The Mailman” - STERLING K. BROWN | Disney/Gilles Mingasson

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hoberg explained how the three-season plan came into fruition, with the writing team crafting the storyline early on. They knew going into the show's run what each season would entail, what the ending of each one would be, and what the show's ending would likely be. Even in spite of the show's success, season 4 might not be a possibility.

"We know what the end is, and it’s an end that would make it very difficult to make a season 4 come afterward," Hoberg told the publication. That's probably not what most fans want to hear, especially since season 2 has only gotten better and better and more shocking with each episode. It's unheard of to end a hit show when it's only just hit its peak, but this could be a good thing.

As a whole, the narrative of Paradise revolved around one singular day in American history and its aftermath. While the show has been able to expand the world even more in the second season with the inclusion of new characters and a new setting, it's unlikely that this narrative structure could be sustainable for five, six, or seven seasons. Things can become repetitive and contrived

Not to mention, the series also heavily relies on flashbacks, a narrative device that becomes much more complicated to lean on as you get further away from the story's major event. It's smart that the creative team wants to tell a concise story on their own terms rather than feeding into the critical acclaim and ratings accomplishments and drawing out the ending or even rebooting the story.

Paradise season 3 will likely begin filming this spring, as the second season began filming before the first season even finishing airing on Hulu. We'll have to wait for that announcement, but we should also tentatively expect an early 2027 release for season 3 as well. As much as fans want more than eight episodes, the series likely won't have an increased order, but we can dream!