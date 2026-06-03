Paramount+ celebrates Pride with their 'Mountain of Pride' collection

Paramount+ is celebrating Pride this year with their Mountain of Pride collection, featuring queer movies and TV shows. The collection is already live and streaming on Paramount+, and includes movies and shows from the entire Paramount family – including Paramount+ Originals, and shows from other Paramount networks like MTV, CBS, BET, and more. It also includes Paramount films, and for subscribers who have Paramount+ with Showtime, there's the entire Showtime lineup as well.

The collection features a wide range of LGBTQ shows and movies, including current hits like RuPaul's Drag Race, lauded favorites like Killing Eve, and lesser-known gems like Noah's Arc. For subscribers with Showtime, the collection will also include queer series like Fellow Travelers, The L Word, and the iconic hit, Queer as Folk.

The Mountain of Pride collection also features a "Moments of Pride" lineup, highlighting LGBTQ-focused episodes from non-queer shows. Featured shows in the Moments of Pride collection include Hot in Cleveland, Ghosts, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and iCarly, among others.

Fans of nonfiction also have a lot to view in the collection thanks to a wide array of documentaries, docuseries, and concert films. Highlights include Coded, a film about queer artist J. C. Leyendecker, L Word Mississippi: Hate The Sin, which explores the lives of real queer couples in the ultra-conservative South, and Madame X, which follows Madonna as she performs her Madame X tour during pre-covid 2020.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11. Photo Credit: VH1

Paramount+ is adding a new film for Pride month

On June 1, the collection added a new addition as well, with 2017's Beach Rats joining the lineup. The breakout Sundance movie follows a young man in southern Brooklyn during his sexual awakening, which puts him at odds with his blue-collar, homophobic community. Beach Rats earned critical praise and was a hit at film festivals around the world. It even scored a prestigious Grand Jury Prize nomination at Sundance and won the Directing Award at the festival. It later went on to earn two Independent Spirit Award nominations as well.

Other films in the collection include Rocket Man, Kinky Boots, In & Out, and both Mean Girls films.

The Mountain of Pride collection is far more than just entertainment

Beyond the lineup of queer films and shows, The Mountain of Pride collection also serves as a bigger symbol of inclusion for Paramount. With the highly politicized merger that's taken Paramount and its brands down a very alarming path, it's refreshing to see that perhaps not all hope is lost atop Paramount Mountain.

It's a sign that, despite a larger effort by the company to silence diverse voices and push the conservative agenda, there might still be a chance that brands like Paramount+ and Showtime will continue delivering a wide variety of shows and movies. Including ones that push boundaries, offer different perspectives, and aren't cherry-picked by Paramount's conservative leaders.

It will be interesting to see what happens to the brand moving forward, but at the very least, this is a promising indication to queer viewers that Pride hasn't been erased.

Check out the Mountain of Pride collection on Paramount+