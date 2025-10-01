Paramount+ finally renews Lioness for season 3 after extended delay

Taylor Sheridan's series Lioness has officially been renewed for its third season, according to a report from Deadline.

The third season sees the return of stars Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman. The announcement comes almost a full year after the season 2 premiere, which began its weekly releases on streaming on Oct. 27, 2024.

The wait for this renewal was frighteningly long, and many fans were antsy to know the status of the series after the wild finale of the show's second season. Last we saw of the Lioness program, they had finally executed Operation Skyhawk to get ahead of Iran's nuclear program, although not without several obstacles and quick modifications. The next season will continue the intense plots, and we are dying to see what happens to Joe next.

While we are waiting to hear about the full cast, we have confirmation of Saldaña and Kidman reprising their roles for season 3. With no confirmed release date yet, but filming confirmed to begin in October 2025, we're pretty sure that we'll see Lioness season 3 be released sometime in 2026. Fans had to wait a little more than a year between the first two seasons. It's going to be a bigger gap between season 2 and season 3.

Taking a look at other Paramount+ shows, they display a somewhat inconsistent amount of time in between seasons, with the maximum being a bit under two years. Another Sheridan project, Tulsa King, saw a 20-month gap between its first two seasons, but only half the time for the show's third season. Landman, another show on the service, is seeing a similar 10-month gap between the end of its first season and the premiere of its second season.

Needless to say, Lioness season 3 will not be meeting that quick of a turnaround.

As reported by Deadline, the delay seems to be a result of complications renewing Nicole Kidman's contract for a third season with the series. However, all seems to have ended well, as the actress is confirmed to be returning to the role of CIA Supervisor Kaitlyn Meade.

Now that everything has been settled and production is officially beginning, we can optimistically anticipate some steady updates during the lead-up to season 3. In the meantime, both seasons of the show are currently available for streaming on Paramount+. Check back for more updates as the show's release draws closer! We'll share more news about Lioness season 3 when we find out!