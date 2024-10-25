Paramount Network releases new exciting Yellowstone season 5 part 2 trailer!
By Wade Wainio
The highly-anticipated full-length trailer for Yellowstone season 5 part 2 has finally arrived, and it’s packed with tension! But what else did you expect?
Yellowstone season 5 part 2 is set to air on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET on the Paramount Network. This will be the first new episode since January 1, 2023. It's certainly been a long time! Part 2 has a total of 6 episodes. For international audiences, the release schedule has also been confirmed. Canadian viewers will get access to the new episodes on Nov. 10 through Paramount+, while the U.K. will follow on Nov. 11. Other regions like Latin America, Brazil, and France will have to wait for later dates.
As seen in the new Yellowstone season 5 part 2 trailer, viewers can expect intense family conflicts to take center stage. As for what’s next on the ranch, the Dutton family is more divided than ever. Jamie (Wes Bentley) and Beth (Kelly Reilly) are locked in a fierce battle that threatens to tear the family apart. Check out the video below:
Paramount Network’s hit Western series has been on a lengthy hiatus since January 2023, and these upcoming episodes were originally thought to be the final ones. However, there are growing rumors that the show may continue beyond this season after all. Though nothing has been confirmed yet, there's talks of a potential sixth season or even a spin-off. We'll have to wait and see what news comes out.
One major development in the second half of the season is the absence of Kevin Costner, the show’s lead actor. Costner, who portrays John Dutton, has reportedly stepped away from the series to focus on his own new project—a series of Western films he’s passionate about. His departure marks a significant shift for Yellowstone, as Costner’s portrayal of John Dutton has been a central element of the show since it debuted in 2018. However, I'm sure we'll still be able to enjoy Yellowstone season 5 part 2 and we can't wait for it to finally return!
Yellowstone season 5 part 2 premieres Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET on The Paramount Network.