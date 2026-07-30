Paramount+ officially picks up the one '90s reboot that actually makes sense

While the reboot and revival complex has slowed down quite a bit recently compared to the outpouring of plays for nostalgia over the past decade, there are still a few fan-favorite properties that have the unique possibility of returning in some form. One of those properties is the generation-defining '90s teen comedy Clueless. At long last, Cher Horowitz is making her comeback!

CBS Studios has been attempting to revive the Clueless IP for years, beginning with a modern mystery-tinged reboot that didn't get off the ground at Peacock in 2020. The streamer tried again with another version of the IP's revival with Alicia Silverstone reprising her role. Unfortunately, Peacock passed, but Paramount+ has now stepped in with the news we've wanted.

Clueless event series gets the green light from Paramount+

Paramount+ ordered a Clueless sequel series with Silverstone stepping back into the iconic fashion of her character Cher Horowitz. The streamer has set the new edition as a limited "event" series, though the number of episodes to be contained in the series hasn't been revealed. An official title also hasn't been announced, but production is set to begin in Los Angeles in 2027.

Silverstone shared her excitement for the new project with a post on Instagram, featuring a screenshot of the news along with a GIF of Cher from the original movie. The actress will act as an executive producer on the new series alongside Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Jordan Weiss, Amy Heckerling, and Robert Lawrence. Schwartz and Savage are writing the series.

Back when she was a teenager, Cher was clueless when it came to friendship and love, but now that she's seemingly got a handle on most aspects of her life, she's getting a taste of her own medicine thanks to her teenage daughter. It's completely different ball game than when she was in high school in the '90s. Rather than designing her outfits on a computer, Cher's daughter is dealing with TikTok.

Cher's a mom in the new Clueless sequel series

If you're wondering what Cher will be up to in the new sequel series, she's come into her own as a businesswoman, a trajectory that was clearly on display in the 1995 movie in various ways. She was very business-minded, even when she was helping her lawyer father with a case lending her support to a community charity event. But what her business is remains to be seen.

Here's the official logline for the upcoming Clueless sequel series via Paramount: "Picking up 30 years after the original film, beloved Beverly Hills icon Cher Horowitz has figured out a lot: She’s successful in business and has mastered motherhood—that is, until her daughter’s high school years, and Cher finds that parenting a teenager makes her feel 'clueless' all over again."

While Silverstone hasn't reprised her role in another project, this isn't the first time Clueless has been turned into a television series. Back in 1996, the movie was spun into a teen sitcom on ABC, and later UPN, with much of the cast reprising their roles. Rachel Blanchard took over the role as Cher from Silverstone. The series ran for three seasons and hasn't had a resurgence (though we can hope!).

Clueless could be one of the nostalgic '90s titles that fans don't want a modern lens to touch or to make a comeback in any form. However, returning to this world and this character makes a lot of sense. The world needs more Cher Horowitz and the optimism and humor only she can provide. Hopefully, the series will debut before the end of 2027, but stay tuned for more details!