Paramount+ secretly launches entire season of Among Us

The hit video game Among Us has just surprise dropped as the newest Paramount+ original series!

Today at the Summer Game Fest in Los Angeles, Paramount+ revealed that they've been working on an animated Among Us comedy series. They also revealed that they've secretly released the entire 10-episode season and that it's already streaming on Paramount+ right now.

The news was delivered by stars Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) and Liv Hewson (Yellowjackets), and fans were treated to a sneak preview of the show's trailer (which you can watch below).

Just like in the iconic video game, the show follows a group of colored space travelers who have to discover which one of them is an alien imposter that's secretly killing off the crew. But thanks to its hilarious cast, Among Us isn't just a murder mystery, it's a comedy, transforming the game into a madcap Agatha Christie-style whodunnit.

Among Us is stacked with an all-star voice cast as well. Joining Brown and Hewson in the cast are Wayne Knight (Seinfeld), Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings), Patton Oswalt (The Goldbergs), and two Mad TV alums, Debra Wilson and Phil LaMarr, among others.

In a release, Paramount+ says it was a no-brainer to adapt Among Us into a series. They state that in 2020, the game had amassed almost 500 million monthly players, and by October of that year, it was the #1 mobile game. The streamer also said that playthrough videos have amassed over 4 billion views on YouTube and over 1 billion views on Twitch, so it's clear that audiences already enjoy watching the game.

But the series has had a long journey to finally being released. The Among Us adaptation was first announced all the way back in 2024 and was created by cartoonist Owen Dennis, who is best known for his Cartoon Network series Regular Show and Infinity Train.

“The game can be a little unsettling,” Dennis told Deadline in 2024. “You’re walking around what is mostly an empty spaceship with the knowledge that at least one person on the crew is an alien and wants to kill you. It’s creepy in the best way. At the same time, it’s funny and tongue-in-cheek, clearly echoing Alien, Star Trek, and The Thing. Balancing that sort of humor with drama is something I love to do and is in a lot of my previous work like Infinity Train and Regular Show.”

The entire season of Among Us is streaming now on Paramount+