Paris & Nicole: The Encore trailer proves the duo is better and funnier than ever!
By Sandy C.
Millennials, gather! Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie (Sill and Bill) are back, but this time they are far from living the Simple Life. Peacock has finally dropped the trailer to Paris & Nicole: The Encore trailer and it is everything we hoped for and more.
Paris and Nicole will arrive in time to save 2024. The Peacock reality series is a three-part reunion special that will drop on Peacock on Thursday, Dec. 12. Yes, all three episodes will be available to stream on release date. I know what you’re thinking, I also wish there were more episodes, but hey quality over quantity!
Watch the Paris & Nicole: The Encore trailer
In the trailer, which you can check out above, we see Paris and Nicole join forces again to revisit the town where it all began, Altus, Arkansas. But that’s not their main objective, what Paris and Nicole have set out to do is make their Simple Life hit song “Sanasa” an opera, because this is Paris and Nicole we’re talking about, of course they want “Sanasa” to be the latest opera masterpiece. I mean, doesn’t opera come to mind when you think of the BFF duo?
The Paris & Nicole: The Encore trailer could easily pass as another season of The Simple Life. The girls look amazing, share the same effortless chemistry, and are as funny as ever. The trailer shows Paris and Nicole reunite with some of the people they met in Arkansas when the reality series premiered in 2003. However, we don’t see Albert or Janet Leding, or anyone in the Leding family, for that matter.
We know that two members of the Leding family have passed away (Curly Leding and grandpa Richard), but will others make a surprise appearance? It has been over two decades since the premiere of Simple Life, so it would be amazing to learn how the family has changed since.
The official synopsis from Peacock is:
"Two decades after exploding onto the scene with their pop-culture-defining reality TV debut, BFFs Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie return to the small screen in an all-new format. "
Paris and Nicole are queens of reality TV, but this sure is a different format. For starters, the trailer also teases that we’ll see Nicole and Paris in their homes with family and friends. Now, Nicole is a lot more private when it comes to her family, so we may not get an inside look into her home as we will into Paris’ life. In addition to their everyday lives, Paris and Nicole will make several trips (Arkansas being one of them) and hold auditions for Sanasa: The Opera. Loves it!