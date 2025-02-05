Peacock cancels underrated horror comedy series (and it didn't deserve it)

We feared this day would come, and now it’s finally here. A new horror series that premiered last year has been axed, and it didn't deserve to meet such an untimely end. It had such potential, and it sucks that we won’t get to see where the story could have gone. Sadly, Peacock has pulled the plug on the horror comedy Hysteria! after only one season, and now fans are left to mourn what could have been.

This disappointing news comes only a month after it was revealed that Peacock had canceled another one of its new horror shows from last year. It was the sci-fi horror Teacup. The streaming giant has never come out and shared why it decided to cancel this series, but low viewership is believed to have played a significant role in the decision. While Peacock hasn't given an official reason for Hysteria!'s cancellation either, it seems that this same issue contributed to the decision to cancel the horror comedy as well. The show never even managed to secure a spot on the weekly Nielsen Top 10 streaming charts upon its release. That wasn't a good sign.

Although Hysteria! garnered mostly positive critic reviews and was well-received by viewers, our guess is that it didn't generate as much buzz or attention as Peacock had hoped for. Unfortunately, it seems the show just didn't perform well enough on the platform to justify a renewal. This is a tough loss for us, and I'm sure fans who supported the series will feel the same sense of loss as we do.

Created by Matthew Scott Kane, Hysteria! debuted its full eight-episode first season on Peacock in October 2024, making it the ideal show for spooky season. The series takes place in 1989 amidst the Satanic panic in the fictional town of Happy Hollow. When a football player goes missing, rumors of occult activities and Satanic influence begin to spread. Seizing the opportunity, a struggling high school heavy metal band decides to reinvent themselves as a Satanic metal group, hoping to capitalize on the town’s growing obsession. But this move quickly backfires, and they find themselves at the heart of a dangerous witch hunt.

Hysteria! had an amazingly talented group of actors in the cast, such as Emjay Anthony, Chiara Aurelia, Kezii Curtis, Nikki Hahn, Anna Camp, Julie Bowen, Bruce Campbell, Nolan North, Garret Dillahunt, Allison Scagliotti, and others.