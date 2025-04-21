Peacock finally got their Clueless reboot series right (and we're totally buggin')

Whenever beloved movies or shows are announced to be getting the reboot, remake, or revival treatment, there are always the understandable groans. No one wants to see their favorite piece of media potentially ruined by companies rolling them back out for a quick money grab. But sometimes, you hear about a revival that just has you unbelievably excited, which brings us to...

Clueless staging a comeback in the form of a sequel series at Peacock! I know, I know, I was skeptical at first when Deadline broke the news, but the more and more I heard about the show, the more I realized this was the iteration of a reboot/revival that we deserve and need. Not only are the creators of Gossip Girl, Josh Schwartz (who also created The O.C.) and Stephanie Savage on board, but Clueless star Alicia Silverstone will be back to reprise her role as Cher Horowitz!

Silverstone will also executive produce the potential sequel series, along with the 1995 film's writer and director Amy Heckerling and producer Robert Lawrence. Schwartz and Savage will write the show's pilot with Dollface creator Jordan Weiss, who's seemingly taking the showrunner mantle. If there are any remaining skeptics about a Clueless sequel series, that list of talent should quell any concerns. We're in good — no, great — hands, especially with Silverstone's seal of approval.

This isn't the first time that CBS Studios and Peacock attempted to bring back Clueless in an episodic format. Back in 2020, the companies tried and failed to get a seriously Riverdale-influenced reboot off the ground. The reboot series that never was would have centered on Cher going missing and her best friend Dionne becoming the most popular girl in school while also untangling the mystery of her bestie's disappearance. Seriously, let's be thankful they gave the IP another shot.

Clueless also spawned the tragically underrated sitcom of the same name, which debuted in 1996 on ABC and later moved to UPN and completed its run in 1999 after three seasons. While Silverstone didn't reprise her role (The Summer I Turned Pretty star Rachel Blanchard stepped in), a number of the film's stars did, including Stacey Dash, Donald Faison, and Elisa Donovan. There's no word if the sitcom will play a part in the upcoming new series' continuity, though it's more likely to be retconned.

Speaking of what Cher will be up to in the 2020s, story details about the developing Peacock series are still being held under wraps, so there's no word on who else, if anyone, from the film could be making a return. There's very little information about the show at this time beyond who's making it and Silverstone returning, but it's still enough to get excited about.

I'm personally totally buggin' and not saying "As if!" about this sequel series, though some fans might be. It's multiple steps in the right direction from the previous modern attempt to cash in on the Clueless IP, and there's no small screen duo I trust to make great television more than Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. They gave as Seth Cohen, Blair Waldorf, and Fallon Carrington, after all.

