Peacock releases the premiere date and first-look images for Ted season 2

When it comes to comedies, there is no doubt the movie Ted is at the top of the list for many. It’s no wonder that a prequel series was created, bringing us the story of how John and Ted found each other and helped each other through all of teenage life’s ups and downs.

It also wasn’t surprising to find out that Ted season 2 was quickly confirmed, but now we’ve just been waiting for news on the release date and what to expect. We finally have some details.

Ted season 2 will arrive on Peacock in March

In some exciting news, Ted season 2 will arrive on Peacock on Thursday, March 5. Yes, March 2026! There isn’t much longer left to wait.

What’s even better for the binge-watchers out there is that all eight episodes of the season will drop at once. Now personally, I’m not a fan, but this is going to be a quick and easy binge with 30-minute episodes and packed with a lot of laughs.

While there isn’t a trailer for the show just yet, we do have some first-look images and the key art. Just take a look at the wonderful returning faces:

Ted season 2 -- Courtesy of Peacock

Ted season 2 first-look images

As for the images, we get a glimpse of what to expect. Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach will return at Matty and Susan, John’s parents, and Giorgia Whigham is back as Blaire, John’s cousin who lives with the family and is arguably the smartest of the bunch.

Then there’s Seth MacFarlane, who unsurprisingly returns as the voice of Ted, and Max Burkholder will, of course, return as John.

Take a look at the great fun we’re sure to have. Why is Ted in a bath with Susan, though?

TED S2 — Pictured: (l-r) Alanna Ubach as Susan, Scott Grimes as Matty, Giorgia Whigham as Blaire, Max Burkholder as John, Seth MacFarlane as voice of Ted— (Photo by: Peacock)

TED S2— Pictured: Seth MacFarlane as voice of Ted -- (Photo by: Peacock)

TED S2 Pictured: (l-r) Giorgia Whigham as Blaire, Seth MacFarlane as voice of Ted, Max Burkholder as John (Photo by: Peacock)

TED S2 -- Pictured: (l-r) Max Burkholder as John, Seth MacFarlane as voice of Ted — (Photo by: Peacock)

What to expect on Ted season 2

The second season of the Peacock series is set in 1994, with John focused on getting through his senior year. Of course, Ted is also at the school with him, and the two are simply trying to survive while also having fun and making some of the best memories.

Meanwhile, Blaire continues to be her outspoken greatness, although that often leads to her being at odds with the rest of the family. After all, Matty continues to see himself as the boss of the house, despite never really managing to make a plan work, and Susan tries to keep the peace as best as she can.

MacFarlane and his team left a message for Peacock viewers that if the comedy isn’t quite your cup of tea, then to have the episodes playing in the background on multiple devices because “that’ll show us.” And honestly, it’s just a great way to support the hundreds of people behind making a show.

There was a lot of focus on the hard work of the writers, actors, and crew in the message for everyone, as Ted couldn’t have been made without them:

We’ve made a second season of our show Ted which we are excited to share with you. The episodes represent the hard work of our fellow writers, gifted actors, and talented crew, including the visual effects team who bring the character of Ted so convincingly to life.

Ted season 2 drops all eight episodes on Thursday, March 5 on Peacock.