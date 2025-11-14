Pluribus season 1 episode 3 recap: Carol's new reality

Pluribus, the latest series from Vince Gilligan, has an incredible twist in the pilot offering an incredible hook.

The first two episodes of Pluribus—released on Nov. 7—unveiled this twist and launched us into a new world order. But where do we go from here? In a lot of ways, episode 3, “Grenade,” is about Carol (Rhea Seehorn) trying to answer the same question.

A blast from the past

As we pick things up in episode 3, we’re transported back to 261 days before the incident occurred. Carol and Helen (Miriam Shor) are on vacation together. It’s meant to be exotic and relaxing. They’re in Norway, above the Arctic Circle, at a special frozen hotel. Helen is excited, drinking it all in.

Miriam Shor and Rhea Seehorn in "Pluribus," now streaming on Apple TV+.

Carol, on the other hand, seems nonplussed. She has complaints. She has questions. She doesn’t seem at peace. And she’s not happy about anything—including her book success. It’s a window into the fact that this new world hasn’t made Carol bitter, it’s just left her with no one to complain to that she trusts.

Flying home

We ended last week with Carol making a sweeping gesture. As Zosia (Karolina Wydra) was about to head off with another survivor, she jumped off her plane and jumped in front of Air Force One. She decided that she needed Zosia—or the Pirate Lady. So, naturally, they’ll have a better relationship, right?

Not so fast. Carol is still frosty and seems mostly annoyed by her companion. She rebuffs every attempt at kindness and friendship. Instead, she comes home and mostly just hides in her house, watching The Golden Girls. When she’s sent a meal, she rejects it. She’s a self-sufficient person. She can care for herself. So, she’s going to get her own supplies. Therein lies the problem.

Planned efficiency

Carol heads to the grocery store. She walks in and finds the shelves empty. She makes a quick call, and it turns out the new collective has emptied stores and private houses to consolidate supplies. They offer to make a delivery, but Carol insists she wants to shop for herself. It doesn’t take long.

Soon, a fleet of trucks pull up. That’s followed by an army of people who help unload and restock the store shelves. In a matter of minutes, it’s all back in place as it was before. A full stocked store. All for Carol. She’s flummoxed but grabs a cart and moves on to shopping. Fully stocked, she returns home.

Rhea Seehorn and Karolina Wydra in "Pluribus," now streaming on Apple TV+.

As she’s back, enjoying the Golden Girls, suddenly her power cuts out. She steps outside and sees power going out all over the city. Soon, her power pops back on and she gets a call. They’ve been shutting down unneeded power, cutting hers by mistake. Carol is frustrated. She makes a quip about wanting a grenade.

A bit later, Zosia arrive, grenade in hand. She comes in for a drink, trying to cheer Carol up. But Carol isn’t a cheerful person. Now Helen is gone and the prospect of losing herself weighs heavy. Believing the grenade, a prop, she pulls the pin. Zosia politely grabs it and flings it out the window just before it explodes. In the aftermath, Carol’s yard is aflame and Zosia is bleeding out. Carol tries to staunch the wound as the ambulance arrives.

In the waiting room of the hospital, Carol is disturbed. A kindly man in a DHL uniform (Robert Bailey, Jr.) comes to tell her Zosia will be OK. Carol asks why she was given a grenade. He tells her it’s because she asked. Carol tests the limits, asking what else she could be provided up to and including a nuclear weapon. When she finds that they would provide it, she’s disturbed. Where does she go from here?

Thoughts on Pluribus episode 3

I like the introductory flashback. It’s good to learn a bit more about who Carol was before, realizing that what’s happening now isn’t the only problem.

This is a couple episodes in a row where her anger has led to injuries or deaths. It seems to shake Carol, but will it change her approach? Will she find a way to be happy or content in this world in a way she didn’t seem to find in her past life? That’s a question that figures to play out as this season moves forward.

Pluribus streams Fridays on Apple TV. We're recapping the whole season at Show Snob.