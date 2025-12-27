Pluribus season 1 episode 9 recap: Carol and Manousos get on the same page

It’s all been building to this. For the back half of the first season of Pluribus, we’ve been waiting for Carol (Rhea Seehorn) and Manousos (Carlos-Manuel Vesga) to meet. They seem aligned in goals if not in strategy. But can they find a way forward.

In the first season finale, “La Chica o El Mundo,” we got that meeting and our answer.

Change is coming

We’ve known for a while that the Others are working on a way to incorporate the remaining survivors. We’ve also known for a while that many of the survivors are interested in joining the group. That’s true of Kusimayu (Darinka Arones). We meet her on her last day.

She’s in her village, surrounded by Others who are celebrating and helping her live her life. She’s keeping her goats and going about her routine. Soon, a special container arrives. They bring it to the village and open it. Kusimayu takes a deep breath and, soon enough, she begins to change. When she stands up, she’s part of the group.

Everyone stops what they’re doing. They pack up the village. Kusimayu lets the goats out. And, they all leave. Her solo journey is over.

Manousos arrives

Meanwhile, Carol prepares for her visit. When Manousos arrives, he’s weary of meeting in her house, or anywhere they can be overheard. Carol isn’t as accommodating as he’d hoped. Manousos is more paranoid and angrier than she’d hoped. This is what happens when the angriest woman in the world meets the angriest man in the world. They butt heads and, eventually, Carol leaves him for the night.

Rhea Seehorn in "Pluribus," now streaming on Apple TV.

But Manousos calls on Zosia (Karolina Wydra) to visit. She does and answers all his questions. Most of the questions seem to be about Carol and her journey. When Carol finds Zosia with Manousos, she takes her back. But he calls for another. It seems his line of inquiry isn’t complete.

So, Manousos brings in another. While Zosia is explaining things to Carol, she suddenly realizes something is going to happen. Manousos has put them in a state as he attempts to gather more information. Carol rushes over to put a stop to it, but it’s too late. Much as they once abandoned Carol, the Others are leaving Manousos.

That leaves Carol with a decision. She could stay with Manousos, but it would mean losing Zosia again. So, Manousos puts it to her another way, she can have the girl, or she can save the world. Carol decides to head out with Zosia, leaving Manousos to research alone.

Seeing the world

Carol and Zosia are off on an adventure. They see a number of different sights as Carol seems to be embracing the freedom of the new world. And she’s happy with her traveling companion. She’s become attached to the woman she once called the Pirate Lady. But, there are doubts.

Rhea Seehorn and Karolina Wydra in "Pluribus," now streaming on Apple TV.

Soon enough, Carol asks some questions. Turns out the Others need her stem cells to turn her. But they found a way to get them without Carol. They’ve taken her frozen eggs and are working on a solution. In about a month, they’ll have the ability to turn Carol into their group. At the news, Carol’s heart drops. While she loves this life with Zosia, she loves her independence, more.

As the episode ends, Carol returns via helicopter. Manousos meets her outside. She tells him he’s won; she’s chosen the world. It’s not a happy reunion, but once again they are aligned in their mission.

Thoughts on Pluribus episode 9

We’ve been on a journey this season. More specifically, Carol has been on a journey. At first, it was about discovering how the world had changed. Then it was about discovering how much she was willing to endure alone. Now, knowing some sense of happiness, she has to decide what she’s willing to risk doing the right thing. She may not get along great with Manousos, but she’s aligned in vision. So, we end the first season with Carol re-committed to her path. It will be interesting to see what they can do together.

That’s a wrap on Pluribus, season 1. All episodes are now streaming on Apple TV. You can keep up with the complete first season by checking out our recaps right here.