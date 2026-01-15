Ponies season 1 episode 3 recap: Bea's dangerous date with the enemy

This post contains spoilers from Ponies season 1 episode 3 from this point forward.

In the previous episode, Bea revealed her intention to leave the CIA when things started to pile up in ways she wasn't comfortable with, but getting closer to information about Chris might be swaying her decision. Not to mention, now she's getting closer to Andrei as part of the mission, and Twila has some theories, too. Ponies season 1 episode 3 begins with George learning the woman he slept with was killed. That's the woman who Andrei met with. What's the connection?

George calls the embassy under the guise that he lost his passport, but when he speaks with Twila privately, he asks her to meet him at the airport. He informs Twila that the sex worker he slept with was killed. She promises him that she will look into the woman's death. The team works with Bea to work on her accent and cover story before her date with Andrei. The stakes are high and she worries that he could know she's a spy's widow or, worse, kill her.

Twila brings the information about the sex worker to Ray, but he encourages her not to look into it. Still, she can't help but wonder if there's a connection to what they're working on. Andrei sets a movie date with Bea, and Ray brings information to Twila about a dozen anonymous women who have been killed in the past two years. They have all been sex workers and the killings appear to be connected. Twila's resolved to speak with sex workers to gain information.

PONIES -- Backstreets Episode 103  Pictured: (l-r) Nicholas Podany as Ray, Haley Lu Richardson as Twila | Photo by: David Lukacs/PEACOCK

Bea's first date with Andrei goes awry

Twila and Ray end up in a brothel and ask a woman if she recognizes any of the woman in the newspaper clippings. Most of the women were were her friends, but there's one woman that she doesn't know. Dane informs Bea that she will need to bug Andrei's secondary residence that they just found out about. She's wary about bugging his place, and finally admits to Dane why she became a spy: To find out what happen to Chris. She also admits she won't leave when she finds out.

Ray tries to stop Twila from meeting up with her friend from the market because there's a chance that she could blow Bea's cover and put her in danger. Twila didn't know that Bea's date with Andrei was tonight, but Ray gives her the heads up about when and where it is. She seems to second guess her own plans. She goes to the restaurant, but when she sees her friend inside, she decides to stand her up. Instead, she sits far behind Bea and Andrei in the theater and watches them.

Their date ends early, and before they part, Bea pulls Andrei into a kiss. They continue their kiss in the car and she asks him to take her to his place. When he tells her that he's married, she wonders if he has another place to go. Suddenly, the conversation opens up and she really has to put in work to keep her cover. He suggests going to her apartment. She takes him to Sasha's. She rushes inside before him in order to fill Sasha in on her plan to borrow his place.

Sasha hides on the balcony and works his way down the building as Bea cleans up any traces of him in the apartment. Finally down on the street, and holding Bea's purse, Twila approaches Sasha. He worries that she's going to kill him, but she disarms him but giving him a pair of her socks to put on his bare feet. Bea's date ends quickly and without incident, which gave Twila time to plant the bug in Andrei's car.

Bea and Twila celebrate their mission's success, though when Twila spots the personal photo Bea swiped from Sasha's apartment, she recognizes the girl in the photo with him as one of the women who was killed. Andrei picks up another woman, and thanks to the bug Twila planted, his conversation's being recorded. The episode's end flashes back to May 1976 as Tom leaves the office past a crime scene. It's the woman from Sasha's photo. Back at the office, the murder weapon is being bagged.

