Ponies season 1 episode 4 recap: Twila keeps a massive secret from Bea

This post contains spoilers from Ponies season 1 episode 4 from this point forward.

Bea and Twila's mission heated up more than ever in the previous episode, with Bea's first date with Andrei resulting in a close call at Sasha's apartment. While Twila ended up placing the bug in Andrei's car, they later discovered that a woman pictured with Sasha was one of the dozens of women who was killed. Ponies season 1 episode 4 sure has some questions to answer!

While out on a run, Bea notices a woman off in the distance not only watching them but following them. She approaches them and informs them that a location has moved. Back in the office, Bea and Twila are briefed by Dane and Ray on Vera and the information she wants to give them. Bea finds a paper Vera planted in her pocket, and Dane assigns Twila on the mission.

She and Ray work to decode the image on the paper, which also includes the meeting location. Ray tells Twila that Vera might have information about Chris and Tom. Also, Ray suggested Twila for the op because she cares about the "women no one else cares about." Twila and Ray seem to be getting closer, but maybe just as friends and coworkers right now.

There's a knock on Sasha's door in the middle of the night, and when he answers the door, he's surprised to find Andrei on the other side. Andrei's just as surprised, but he pushes his way inside. He recognizes him from bar the night he met Bea. Thinking on his feet, Sasha says that he's Bea's boyfriend. Andrei leaves with a parting threat to squash him like an ant.

PONIES -- Pictured: (l-r) Emilia Clarke as Bea, Haley Lu Richardson as Twila | Photo by: Katalin Vermes/PEACOCK

Twila negotiates a deal and exchange with Vera

Bea spots a signal in Sasha's window, and they meet later that night. He fills her in on what happened, including posing as her boyfriend. He's worried that he could be burned, but they come up with a cute love-at-first-sight story about how they first met. Their chemistry is easy and natural. No wonder Twila teased her about having a crush on Sasha.

After teaming up with Sasha, Bea brings the photo from his apartment to Dane in order to identify the woman. They land on her being his sister, who was most likely a sex worker killed by the KGB. During preparations for the St. Patrick's Day party, Twila steps away to meet with Vera. She's asking for $100,000 from the American government for someone called The Butcher and a passport for her to leave the country.

While at work, Sasha creates a distraction by spilling water on his coworker's station to steal something from him. When he leaves at the end of the day, he's attacked and mugged by a man outside the building. But he still has the item he stole from work. Meanwhile, Twila's stuck being the middleman in negotiations between Dane and Vera.

Sasha meets with Bea, and he's convinced Andrei sent that man to rob him. He gives Bea the device he stole, but he's not sure that he can continue to be involved as her agent and fake boyfriend. She reminds him that he's doing this for his sister Galyna. The revelation that she knows his sister was killed, as were a lot of women, opens him up. She convinces him to keep fighting, but he asks her to get him a cyanide pill to take in case the KGB kidnaps and tortures him.

PONIES  Pictured: (l-r) Petro Ninovskyi as Sasha, Emilia Clarke as Bea | Photo by: Katalin Vermes/PEACOCK

Vera exposes a mole and accidentally ends up dead

Bea and Twila come up with a plan to steal the painting from Alan's office to give to Vera, who can then procure the pill that Sasha wants. They paint a forgery of Alan's painting, and it's close enough to get the job done. She helps Vera sell the painting for her money, and they exchange her new passport for the pill. Vera reveals she was on the plane with Tom and Chris, and there wasn't a crash. They landed the plane and exited, shot and killed immediately outside.

The soldiers were waiting for them. Vera says someone told the Russians soldiers and that person was Tom. Twila's husband was a mole for the Soviets. In exchange for more details about Tom being a mole, Vera asks for something else in exchange. Twila approaches her in frustration, and Vera falls over the railing of the bridge and into the water below. She died on impact as she relays to Bea.

Twila also informs Bea that Vera watched Tom and Chris die. Bea breaks down crying at the revelation as her hopes that her husband might still be alive vanishes. However, Twila chooses not to tell Bea that Tom was allegedly a mole for the Soviets. Bea and Twila are forced to return to Vera's body to retrieve the American passport so her death isn't tied back to them.

Bea hands over both the pill and new instructions to Sasha. She also reveals to him that her husband was killed. They relate to each other with the deaths of their loved ones. Ray retrieves the items from Vera's body from Twila, and as he's hiding them and burning her passport in his office, his family's new nanny spies on him. Bea and Twila let loose during the St. Patrick's Day party, but they're forced into a corner when Dane wants to call of the Vera mission. They call on Bea's grandmother for help.

Watch Ponies only on Peacock.