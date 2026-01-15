Ponies season 1 episode 5 recap: Another mole enters the picture

This post contains spoilers from Ponies season 1 episode 5 from this point forward.

Bea and Twila's mission became all the more complicated when Twila's case with Vera ended up with the old woman dying. Ponies season 1 episode 5 begins with Bea calling on her grandmother to help make it appear as though Vera is still alive. The team works with her grandmother to prepare her for the drop with the Caterpillar. Bea wants to joins her, but Twila insists she can trust her.

As Bea gets her marching orders to get intel on Andrei, she expresses her concerns about Twila in the field with her grandmother to Dane. Twila gets called on by Shep to join him at the ballet, and she tries desperately to get out of it by telling him that his wife is cheating on him. To her delight, it works. Bea gives Sasha a book as a gift, not realizing his birthday is the next day. Andrei picks her up for a date at Sasha's apartment, which of course is her fake apartment.

He kisses her in the car, which makes her uncomfortable since she knows the team is listening in via the bug Twila placed. Twila talks with Manya and opens up about her marriage to Tom. She also shares her fears about Bea finding out the secret she's keeping about Tom, that he was a mole and the reason Chris died. She worries that Bea wouldn't want to be her friend if she knew. Thanks to some sage (but tricky) advice, Twila will keep Bea on a need-to-know basis.

PONIES -- Turn the Beat Around Episode 105  Pictured: (l-r) Harriet Walter as Manya | Photo by: Katalin Vermes/PEACOCK

Bea's grandmother takes one for the team

Bea accompanies Andrei to his poker game while Twila chaperones Manya's drop with Caterpillar. She watches from a nearby bush as the Caterpillar's mean kidnap "Vera" and take her away. Twila rushes to inform Dane that Manya has been taken by KGB, and they hurry to get her back. During the poker game, Bea gets some intel from another woman who previously dated Andrei. She reveals that the men at the poker game kill women and tells her to speak with Aksana.

After gaining that information, Bea approaches to poker table and asks Andrei to "show her off" to his friends. She uses the proximity to use her fake cigarette pack to take photos. While casually taking her photos, a man approaches Andrei and mentions something about Vera. Bea goes cold. She talks Andrei into letting her to tag along with him. Dane, Ray, and Twila race (literally) to find Manya, and Ray's nanny Eevi watches them drive away. What is she hiding?

Andrei takes Bea to a mysterious mansion, where Manya is being held and questioned. Bea sneaks to a room on the second floor to watch and listen to their conversation through an air vent on the floor. Andrei knows that Manya isn't Vera. She thinks on her feet and explains that her name is Maria and men off the street hired her to pretend to be Vera. In English, Andrei explains how she will be tortured, but she claims she doesn't understand. Bea watches as Manya's hauled into a truck outside.

Bea runs to Andrei's car to alert the others via the bug, and they pick her up from the mansion. Twila attempts to reassure Bea, but she's too stressed to hear it. A man in the back of the truck gives Manya something before she hops out the back and into the car with the team. They try to help the man, but he doesn't make it onto the car and they have to leave him behind.

Manya talks Dane into allowing her to go back to her hometown before going back to America. She and Bea have a tearful goodbye at the train station. Bea meets up with Sasha in a park, and when they notice they're being watched, they hold hands. They don't stop when the man walks away. Twila wants to smooth things over with Bea with dinner and a hangout, but Bea wants to be alone. When she stretches out in bed, she finds something under Chris' pillow. Later, Ray realizes his house was bugged. They have a mole, and it's probably Eevi!

