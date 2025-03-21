Looks like a popular adult animated comedy will be on the move to another network

Even though the domination of animation continues on the small screen with hits like The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob's Burgers, and more, one of the most popular fan-favorite adult animated comedies will be headed to a new home very soon. History's repeating itself for American Dad!, which TV Line exclusively reports ends its run on TBS after its upcoming season 21 finale.

The American Dad! season 21 finale airs on Monday, March 24 at 10/9c, and according to TV Line, the finale also marks the end of its time as a first-run TBS original series. If you're wondering why the series has gotten the boot from the cable network, it likely has to do with the Warner Bros. Discovery merger that took effect after TBS ordered a two-season renewal back in 2021.

American Dad! doesn't fall under the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella as a series hailing from 20th Television Animation, which is owned by Disney. That's why the series streams on Hulu (and Disney+ with the bundle). But don't worry, fans will still be able to check out reruns of Seth MacFarlane's underrated animated sitcom on TBS through 2030... though that likely wouldn't include any new episodes from wherever the series may land.

American Dad! | Image courtesy TBS

American Dad! looking for new home after ending run on TBS

As a long, long time fan of American Dad! who saw the series through its cancellation on Fox and relocation to TBS, I'm hoping that the show will be able to once again defy fate and find another new home. It's happened before with other adult animated series, such as fellow Fox ex-pat Futurama, which was canned by Fox in 2003, revived by Comedy Central in 2008 through 2013, and returned again with new seasons on Hulu beginning in 2023.

MacFarlane's Family Guy was also canceled by Fox in 2002 before popularity in Adult Swim reruns and home video sales inspired the network to bring the series back in 2005, the same year that American Dad! premiered on Fox. Sure, in recent years, American Dad! has seemingly gone under the radar compared to the likes of its former Animation Domination peers like Bob's Burgers, but with a show as established as this — nearly 400 episodes! — a full cancellation doesn't seem smart.

It's unclear if the series has as much popularity on Hulu or Disney+ as The Simpsons or Family Guy, or even other animated comedies like The Great North, but the Disney-owned streamer is the most obvious place for the series to land. If the show doesn't return to Fox, which seems highly unlikely, then moving to streaming feels like the proper fit. Maybe even Disney's cable networks FXX could snatch the show up. The cabler hasn't had an animated series since Archer's end in 2023.

Honestly, a move to Hulu would breathe new life and visibility into the series that it has deserved for years. As the biggest animated shows on air, The Simpsons and Family Guy have started releasing streaming exclusive episodes and holiday specials on Disney+ and Hulu. American Dad! likely hasn't been given the same treatment because of its place on TBS. Now that it's no longer stuck in the cable world, the show could get a second wind with its own specials. This could be the best thing for the show.

TV Line reported American Dad!'s split with TBS on March 21 ahead of the season 21 finale on March 24, but didn't have any concrete details on what's next for the show's future. Hopefully, all of us fans aren't left waiting too long to learn about the show's fate, including a season 22 renewal and where that season will air. Stay tuned for more details and updates on what's next from Show Snob, and make sure to stream the latest episodes on Hulu!

The American Dad! season 21 finale airs Monday, March 24 at 10/9c on TBS.