Popular Lifetime reality series moves to streaming (and gets three more seasons!)

Married at First Sight season 19 is happening, but it’s not going to be on Lifetime. The series on the move again!

Yes, again! Many fans may have forgotten that Married at First Sight initially debuted on A&E for two seasons before moving to Lifetime. The move brings some exciting renewal news, though. There is a lot more of this reality romance series to come!

Married at First Sight is on the move to Peacock

After a successful run on Lifetime, the reality show is moving to Peacock. It’s not exactly clear why this is happening. The press release from Peacock doesn’t explain, but it’s likely linked to the cost of creating the series. That’s usually the reason for a move like this.

The news comes with some exciting news, though. Not only will we get Married at First Sight season 19, but we’ll get two more seasons after that. Yes, the series has been renewed for three seasons in total!

When to expect Married at First Sight season 19

The press release from Peacock confirmed that the 19th season of the hit reality show will arrive sometime in 2025.

We’re potentially looking at sometime toward the end of the year. After all, the series needs to cast the new couples and film the series. It takes eight weeks to get from meeting at the altar to living together and making the decision to stay together or not. So, with that and then post-production, we’re looking at around the fall.

What is Married at First Sight about?

New to the series? Don’t worry, you can jump straight in with the Peacock episodes. The series has standalone couples to follow each season.

The series puts the idea of marriage to the test, especially when it comes to the idea of arranged marriages in a way. Can people make a marriage work as they get to know each other on a personal level? They have eight weeks from meeting at the alter to decide whether they are compatible and want to make a go of their marriage or annul it.

Watch previous seasons of Married at First Sight on Lifetime and catch the next three seasons on Peacock.